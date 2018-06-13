Gold faces key test amid central bank meetings

Gold faces an important few days as three major central banks announce their respective policy decisions. All bar one is expected to make a rate change and that’s the Federal Reserve today.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 13, 2018 10:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold faces an important few days as three major central banks announce their respective policy decisions. All bar one is expected to make a rate change and that’s the Federal Reserve today. According to the to the CME’s FedWatch tool the probability of a 25 basis point rate increase is 96%, which means it is more or less already priced in. That may help explain why the dollar has stopped going up since the end of May. Market participants will be looking for signs that the Fed is growing increasingly wary of rising price pressures, especially after May CPI hit a 6-year high of 2.8% year-over-year as we found out on Tuesday. Any hawkish signs in the FOMC statement, dot plots or remarks from the Fed Chair Powell could lead to an increase in the probability of two further rate increases before the year is out. This outcome may well support the dollar and undermine buck-denominated gold. That’ll be at least until Thursday’s policy decision from the European Central Bank. Several officials from the ECB have talked up the prospects of ending QE this year owing to concerns over inflation. If the ECB does turn out to be hawkish than expected, then this may support the EUR/USD exchange rate and potentially the positively-correlating gold prices (in dollar terms), too. Similarly, if the Bank of Japan appears to be less dovish than expected on Friday then this too may underpin the yen in the expense of the dollar, which, in turn, may underpin gold. So, just because central banks may be turning hawkish, it doesn’t necessarily mean gold will go down (because of the indirect impact of the exchange rates). That being said however, rising interest rates or expectations thereof are usually not good for noninterest-bearing assets like gold and silver. Thus, it remains to be seen whether gold will be able to find buyers this week. Ahead of these central bank decisions, the yellow precious metal was holding inside a tight range below $1300 and thus below the pivotal $1307 level. The latter was a previous support-turned-resistance level and corresponds with the 200-day moving average. A clean break above this level would be a prerequisite therefore for sentiment to turn bullish; more so if gold goes on to break its most recent swing high at $1325. Until and unless that happens, the technical bias remains bearish. A clean break below support at $1293 would strengthen the bearish case and could potentially trigger significant follow-up technical selling.


Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:26 AM
    gold_02
    Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 22, 2025 02:00 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
        By:
        David Song
        February 20, 2025 08:38 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.