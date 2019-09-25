Gold Face Near Term Headwinds Bears Eye Break Of 1480

A stronger USD, prompted by the Trump probe, has seen metals under pressure with gold shedding over -1.8% by the close.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 26, 2019 7:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A stronger USD, prompted by the Trump probe, has seen metals under pressure with gold shedding over -1.8% by the close.


Whilst prices have remained supported above 1,480 the potential for near-term weakness seems apparent, given yesterday’s 2-bar reversal. Eagle-eyed candlestick traders could note that yesterday’s bearish bar doesn’t quite pass as a bearish engulfing or outside day. Yet the -1.8% decline was the 2nd most bearish daily range this month and marks a prominent lower high, a scenario discussed two weeks ago. “…given the levels of support nearby [1,480], a minor bounce could materialise and form a lower high, ahead of breaking below $1480”. Furthermore, a bearish divergence had been forming with RSI since late June to warn of weakness to the trend, although prices need to break beneath 1,480 to confirm a reversal.

  • Ultimately, the daily trend remains bullish above 1,480, so bulls could hold out to see if a higher low is formed or seek to buy dips above this level.
  • Bears could seek counter-trend setups whilst the 1,535.69 high caps as resistance and target 1,480
  • Alternatively, bears could wait for a break below 1,480 to confirm a head and shoulders top, If successful, the H&S projects an initial target just above 1,400


We also note that the S&P500 and USD/JPY have printed 2-bar bullish reversals above support zones. Whilst we won’t claim it to be a true risk-on signal, that is coincides with the bearish candle on gold adds credence to the argument that gold could face headwinds over the near-term. So traders would do well to also monitor these markets alongside gold for a full picture to the dynamics (ie, USD/JPY reversing could be a warning for gold bears that downside may be limited).


Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.