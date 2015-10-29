gold extends decline on renewed us rate hike speculation 2547972015

Prior to Wednesday’s FOMC statement from the US Federal Reserve, the price of gold had surged to an intraday high of $1182, perhaps in anticipation […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 30, 2015 6:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Prior to Wednesday’s FOMC statement from the US Federal Reserve, the price of gold had surged to an intraday high of $1182, perhaps in anticipation of unchanged interest rates and continuing dovishness from the Fed. While there indeed was no rate hike, the statement that was released was perceived as being on the hawkish side, prompting the precious metal to make a complete reversal to the downside and pushing up the US dollar against most other major currencies.

As of Thursday afternoon, while the dollar has consolidated its gains from the prior day and made a modest pullback, gold has significantly extended its losses from Wednesday to hit a low around $1145 on Thursday, establishing nearly a three-week low.

For the past two weeks, the price of gold has been in a sharp retreat from its mid-October high of $1191. That high also represented the upper resistance border of a rising trend channel that extends back to July’s multi-year low of $1077.

Gold Daily Chart

 

Having already dropped decisively below its 200-day moving average on renewed speculation over a possible December rate hike by the Fed, gold could well have further to fall, especially if economic data in the upcoming weeks are seen to support a sooner rate hike.

Now approaching its 50-day moving average and the $1142 support level to the downside, the price of gold could extend its fall back down towards the lower support border of the noted rising trend channel on any further bearish momentum. Currently, that level is around the $1125 area. Further to the downside, on any subsequent breakdown of the trend channel, is a key support level at $1100. To the upside, the $1170 area remains a major resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.