Gold Bulls Eye 1500

If traders needed further evidence of the slowing global economy, they only needed to look towards German industrial production figures. As if on cue and adding to traders’ woes, data from Germany showed that industrial production dropped -1.5% month on month in June, significantly worse than the -0.5% decline forecast.A trio of banks cutting in addition to warning signs flashing from the German economy has left investors jittery and in search of safe havens once again.

Gold continues to rally for a third straight session, jumping to fresh multi-year highs of $1491 in early trade. Bulls are focusing their attention on the psychological level of $1500. However, we could see the rally pause for breath now as traders look to book profits amid extremely overbought conditions. Attention will turn to Chicago Fed President Evans this afternoon for short term trading opportunities.



