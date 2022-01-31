Gold bugs eye another break of 1800

Gold was just one of many markets which felt the pressure from the hawkish FOMC meeting. It fell nearly -4% last week and formed a bearish outside candle, which probed a key support level of a multi-month triangle. Whilst it appears a downside break of it probable, we also think it has the potential to bounce further from last week’s lows over the near-term. In today’s video we look at spot gold prices across several timeframes and take another look at a proxy for real yields via the 10-year TIPS chart.
