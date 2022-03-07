Gold breaks $2000 - Meanwhile Copper makes its move

It’s been a violent start to the week as the Russian/Ukraine conflict intensifies and news that the Biden administration and its allies are discussing an embargo of Russian oil. This article discusses what the spillover from the weekend’s events means for gold and copper.

March 7, 2022 1:02 PM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold

Gold

In recent months, one of our strongest views has been a bullish view of gold as a hedge against inflation, equity market volatility, and geopolitical tensions noted here.

After a strong run higher in recent weeks and the implementation of sanctions designed to cripple the Russian economy, there are concerns that the Russian Central Bank will sell some of the 2300 tonnes of gold reserves it, which may send the gold price lower.

A key sanction introduced by the West was restrictions on Russian Central Bank reserves. In practice, what this means is it will be challenging for Russia’s central bank to sell its gold holdings on market. If Russia were to find a third party willing to transact, it would likely be an off-market transaction and less likely to impact price.

As a result, we think the long gold trade can continue to perform well. Following this morning’s break of the psychologically important $2000 level, gold bugs will be delighted.  However, we don’t expect it to stop there.

As per the wave count on the Weekly chart below, the expectation is for a test and break of the 2020, $2075 high noted here, before a move towards $2200 to complete a five-wave advance from the November 2016 $1046 low.

Gold Weekly Chart 7th march

Copper

During the first two months of 2022, weakness in the Chinese economy and prospects of a more aggressive Federal Reserve hiking cycle overshadowed record low copper inventories.

However, all that changed as the Russian/Ukraine war escalated last week, sending copper to fresh record highs and as China announced an above-consensus GDP target of around 5.5% over the weekend at the NPC.

Technically there is room for the rally in copper to extend towards $5.25 in the coming week to complete a five-wave advance from the March 2020, $1.9725 low.    

Copper 7th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 7th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Copper Commodities

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD: China’s spluttering economy weighs on Asian currencies
Today 04:48 AM
The US dollar may not be ready to roll over just yet: The Week Ahead
Today 04:06 AM
Be cautious chasing COMEX copper higher with big bears lurking above $5
Yesterday 10:58 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 eye a solid close for the week: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:20 PM
USD/CAD outlook dims as US data deteriorates further
Yesterday 02:50 PM
EURUSD Forecast: ECB Financial Review Meets April Highs
Yesterday 02:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
By:
David Scutt
May 10, 2024 12:36 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 9, 2024 10:15 PM
      gold_02
      Gold forecast remains bullish despite dollar strength this week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 8, 2024 04:00 PM
        USD/JPY, GBP/USD, gold forecast: Technical levels for May 8, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 8, 2024 05:09 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.