gold bounces back as oil stocks ease 2651012016

Today’s big news is that large oil producer nations Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela have all reached a conditional agreement to freeze, rather than […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 16, 2016 11:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today’s big news is that large oil producer nations Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela have all reached a conditional agreement to freeze, rather than cut, their crude oil production at January levels. The news has actually disappointed the market slightly because some people had hoped to see an output cut. So, oil prices have fallen back after rising sharply during the Asian session. Nevertheless, the agreement is a step in the right direction and if other major producers follow suit then this, at the very least, should help to allow demand to catch up with supply and thus prevent oil prices from suffering further big falls. For now though, the disappointment means oil prices could fall in the short-term, which is also a bearish outcome for the stock markets after the latter enjoyed a noticeable bounce over the past couple of trading sessions. Unsurprisingly therefore, gold is back. This morning, the precious metal finds itself back above $1200, trading at a good $1213 per troy ounce at the time of this writing.

Last week saw gold surge higher as demand for safe haven assets jumped due to the tumbling stock markets. Positioning data from the CFTC confirmed this on Friday, showing that bullish bets on gold had increased sharply to a three-month high in the week to 9 February. ETF inflows have also been rising noticeably recently. So, the scope for profit-taking was considerably high and that is exactly what happened on Monday. What gold does next will depend to a great degree on the direction of the stock markets. If equities fall back sharply now that they have had a decent bounce then gold may be able to rise further. In my view, there is a good chance of this happening.

Indeed, the pullback has seemingly offered traders who missed out on the initial opportunity to go long last week to do so this morning. The precious metal has bounced strongly after finding good support from the previous resistance around the $1190/$1200 area. Going forward, this area will need to hold in order for gold to maintain its bullish bias. Thus a potential break below here would be a bearish development, which could see the metal drop back all the way to its 200-day moving average at $1130 (which also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level).

On the other hand, if gold manages to break out of its long-term bear channel around the $1250 area at the second time of asking then further sharp gains could follow this week. In this scenario, the metal may at the very least go on to test the 2015 high around the $1307/8 area. But there is a potential for a more significant recovery towards the $1380 area where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the entire 2011-2015 downswing meets with the 127.2% extension of the downswing from the 2015 high.

16.02.16 gold

Related tags: Crude Oil Gold OPEC trading Russia Oil

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Today 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.