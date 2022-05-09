Gold, Bonds and Stocks Continue Melt Down

As yields on government debt continue to press higher, investors are forced to get out of assets that pay low or no interest or dividend...

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 9, 2022 8:44 PM
Gold trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Not even gold is able to decouple itself from the ongoing bond market rout or the rallying US dollar. The precious metal has started the new week how it ended the last three: on the backfoot. Despite the sharp continuation of sell-off in equity markets, there were no signs of any serious haven demand buying of the precious metal by mid-morning London session.

Gold has been struggling because it is a non-interest-bearing commodity. Unlike government bonds and stocks, it doesn’t give interest or dividends, and costs money to store. So, as yields on government debt continue to press higher, investors are forced to get out of assets that pay low or – in the case of gold – no interest or dividend.

Granted, the 3% or so yield you get on the US 10 year is nowhere near enough to offset the cost of inflation, it is nonetheless better than for example the dividend yield provided by the overvalued US technology sector, which has been fuelled by years of money printing by major central banks.

Yields have been on the rise as the era of extraordinary loose monetary policy comes to an end – at least for a while anyway – as rising price pressures force the Fed to raise interest rates and reduce its holding of government debt. It is precisely this reason why stocks as well as gold and silver have struggled, even though the latter are meant to offer protection from inflation. Price pressures could worsen in the near term as China’s Covid lockdowns undermined production and disrupt logistics. The latest trade data from the world’s second-largest economy showed export growth in April slowed to its weakest pace since June 2020, to 3.9% from a year earlier, compared to an increase in March of 14.7%, in dollar terms.

Gold has now given up nearly all of its gains made between February and March and was now up just under 1.9% in the positive territory year-to-date. The price of gold in euros is up 10% year-to-date and even higher in pound (+11%) and yen (+16%) terms.

So, the fact that it has been able to withstand the dollar’s impressive rally to some degree, goes to show that there must be at least some demand for gold from those seeking to protect their wealth being eroded by inflation and from holding fiat currencies. For this reason, I remain cautiously optimistic on the long-term outlook for the precious metal. When the bond market rout stops, that’s when gold and silver will probably rise from the ashes again and shine brightly. It might take a while, though, as investors continue to price in future monetary policy tightening.

Gold’s recent breakdown below $1900 support has paved the way for a potential drop to the next technically important zone around $1830. This is where the 200-day moving average meets a bullish trend line, the point D of an AB=CD price projection, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement against the rally from August. So, I would expect a bounce of some sort there, but would only turn bullish on gold again when we have a higher high in place (as things stand, the most recent high was made at just below $1920).

GOLD chart

Source: StoneX and TradingView.com

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Commodities Gold Tech Stocks Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.