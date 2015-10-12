gold approaches 3 month high recovery at a critical juncture 2426342015

Gold approached a three-month intraday high around 1169 on Monday as the US dollar remained weak on continued speculation over a delayed Fed rate hike. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 13, 2015 2:41 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold approached a three-month intraday high around 1169 on Monday as the US dollar remained weak on continued speculation over a delayed Fed rate hike.

For more than a week, the precious metal has risen from its recent depths near the 1100 level. This rise formed a bounce off a clear uptrend support line extending back to the recent five-year low of 1077 in late July.

In the process of this past week’s rebound, gold has risen above its 50-day moving average, the key 1140 support/resistance level, and most recently, its 200-day moving average.

Gold Daily Chart

 

Currently, the price of gold has reached up to a critical resistance juncture. The 1170 level is a major resistance level that was last tested in late August. Prior to August, this 1170 level served as support on multiple occasions. Also helping to reinforce this resistance is the noted 200-day moving average, which is just below the 1170 level.

Despite the current attempt at recovery, gold remains entrenched in a long-term downtrend extending all the way back to 2011.

In the short-term, a major technical test for the precious metal will be whether or not it is able to rise above 1170. In the event of a breakout above 1170, the next major upside target is around the 1200 psychological resistance level.

If gold is unable to reach and breach the current resistance, the key downside target in the short-term continues to reside around the 1100 support level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.