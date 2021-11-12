Gold and Silver running into resistance. Time for a correction?

November 13, 2021 3:41 AM
30 views
Gold trading

To steal a quote from Christine Lagarde, markets this week seem to have been focused in 3 things: “Inflation, Inflation, and Inflation”.  US PPI was unchanged at 8.6% YoY , still excessively high.  US CPI was released a day later and came in blistering at a YoY rate of 6.2%, its highest level in 30 years!  In addition, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment figure for November was worse than October at 66.8 vs 71.7 last, primarily due to rising inflation and that consumers no feel that there have been efforts to contain it. The 1-year inflation outlook was 4.9% vs 4.7% in October.  Remember:  The Fed’s target inflation rate is 2%!  Therefore, 1-year inflation expectations are much higher than the Fed would like!

What is inflation?

Precious metals, especially Gold (XAU/USD), are often viewed as inflation hedges.  Therefore, when inflation is rising, funds tend to flow to these assets.  Gold has been moving higher since November 4th, rising 6 straight days in a row into Friday.  The precious metal took out a key level at horizontal resistance above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the all-time highs in August 2020 to the strong support at 1678.88 lows, at 1831.09.  Gold also moved above horizontal resistance at 1853.55.  However, the metal has been held under resistance for the last 3 days at a downward sloping trendline dating back to September 1st (red).  In addition, the RSI has just moved into overbought territory at 70.64, indicating a pullback in possible.

xauusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If price pulls back, the first support is the previous highs of 1833.95.  Below there is horizontal support at 1813.89 and then the 200- and 50-Day Moving Averages between 1783 and 1790.  If price breaks above the longer-term trendline, resistance is at the 50% retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe at 1877.58. Above there opens the door to the June 1st highs at 1916.62 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1924.27.

 

Trade Gold now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Silver (XAU/USD) has been trading in a similar pattern since forming a hammer candlestick on November 3rd.  The precious metal has been moving higher, taking out horizontal resistance at 24.87 and pausing at the 200 Day Moving Average, near 25.35. Horizontal resistance is just above at 25.35.  Above there is a confluence of resistance at a long-term upward sloping trendline dating back to the September 24th, 2020 lows and a downward sloping trendline (red) from the meme highs on February 21st, near 26.50.  If price pulls back, support is at the previous highs of 24.87, horizontal support at 24.09, and the 50 Day Moving Average at 23.44.

xagusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade Silver now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

With the high inflation readings this week, Gold and Silver have been on a tear.  However, have they moved too far too quick?  Perhaps the precious metals need to pull back to consolidate at current resistance levels.  The next direction of these precious metals may depend on the inflation readings due out next week!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Gold Silver

Latest market news

View more
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Today 11:00 AM
Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
Today 08:15 AM
EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
Today 06:28 AM
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
Today 04:10 AM
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
Yesterday 11:42 PM
Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
Yesterday 07:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Today 08:15 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:42 PM
        japan_05
        Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 01:58 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.