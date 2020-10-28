Gold and Silver Resume Bearish Trend

On Wednesday, precious metals didn't get a lift from U.S. stocks sell-off, as spot gold dived 1.6% and spot silver plunged 4.1%.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2020 9:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold and Silver Resume Bearish Trend

On Wednesday, the three major U.S. stock indices slumped more than 3.0%, the fear gauge VIX Index surged 20.8% to a 4-month high of 40.28.

However, precious metals didn't get a lift from increased safe-haven demand, as spot gold dived 1.6% and spot silver plunged 4.1%. In fact, they are recently more correlated to the strength of the U.S. dollar, where the ICE Dollar index climbed 0.5% a 1-week high of 93.43.

From a technical point of view, spot gold has weakened further as shown on the daily chart. It has now broken below a shorter-term rising trend line and returned to levels below both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The level at $1,925 might be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $1,848 and $1,815.

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView


On a daily chart, spot silver has resumed its bearish trend after Wednesday's decline. It has broken below a shorter-term bullish trend line, while the longer-term declining trend line is still valid. The level at $25.55 may be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $21.66 and $20.00.

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Silver Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
Today 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
Today 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Today 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Today 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
Yesterday 11:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Silver articles

gold_03
Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect after breaking key resistance
By:
David Scutt
April 12, 2024 04:51 AM
    USA flag
    US dollar rally hits headwinds, silver squeeze sparks potential bullish break
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 3, 2024 02:35 AM
      Molten metal
      How to buy or sell silver mining stocks
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 6, 2023 03:00 PM
        commodities trading
        European Open: Silver’s rally has been strong, but a pullback could be due
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 4, 2023 06:05 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.