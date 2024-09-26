Gold analysis: precious metal about to stage a long-overdue correction?

Gold has drifted lower from its earlier highs, potentially on the verge of creating a bearish reversal signal. However, the US session has just started so we may have to wait to see how the rest of the session unfolds. In any case, profit-taking may be on the horizon. This wouldn’t necessarily mean the end to our bullish gold forecast, as dip buyers stand ready to take advantage of any short-term weakness in prices.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 27, 2024 12:29 AM
gold_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

Today’s release of mostly stronger US data, including the weekly jobless claims, helped to provide some support for the US dollar and unwind some of the sharp moves we saw in the FX and commodities space overnight. Indeed, the markets experienced another risk-on session in the first half of Thursday, with China leading the charge as stocks surged on the back of government stimulus efforts. This fuelled demand for China-related assets, including copper, silver, and other base metals, along with stocks tied to China, many of which are part of major European indices like the DAX. Both the DAX and S&P 500 reached new all-time highs, with gold following suit. But the yellow metal has since drifted lower from its earlier highs, potentially on the verge of creating a bearish reversal signal. However, the US session has just started so we may have to wait to see how the rest of the session unfolds. In any case, profit-taking may be on the horizon. This wouldn’t necessarily mean the end to our bullish gold forecast, as dip buyers stand ready to take advantage of any short-term weakness in prices.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

 

Gold forecast: is Profit-taking on the Horizon?

 

Gold may be primed for some profit-taking in the near future. Historically, whenever the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crosses above 70, as it has now, we've often seen either a multi-day or multi-week consolidation or some selling pressure to cool off the overbought conditions.

 

gold forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Currently, not only is the daily RSI indicating on the gold chart at overbought levels, but the weekly RSI is also hitting extremes. And on a monthly scale? Sure enough, the RSI hasn't been this elevated since the height of the pandemic in 2020.

 

While the RSI suggests gold could be due for a correction, it’s not a clear sell signal on its own. Technically, gold is still in a strong uptrend, so it's tough to predict just how high the metal could climb. However, be prepared for at least a short-term pullback or consolidation. Once gold retraces a bit, it could continue its upward march towards my long-term target of $3,000. In the near term, though, my next realistic upside target is $2,700, now that gold has breached the $2,600 level.

 

In terms of key support levels, the $2,600 mark is the first short-term support to watch on the daily chart. Below that, the $2,530 area looks interesting, followed by $2,500, where this year's bullish trend comes into play.

 

Summary

 

While I anticipate some profit-taking soon, this doesn’t change my long-term bullish gold forecast, a view I’ve held for years. Though gold may not hit the $3,000 milestone this year, I still see that as the eventual target. Factors like accelerating rate cuts from major central banks like the Fed, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and central bank gold purchases all create a favourable environment for the yellow metal's continued strength.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: Gold Precious metals Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_01
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Pushes Towards Fresh ATH
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 01:56 PM
    GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Pound Drops on Weak CPI, Gold Surges on Global Uncertainties
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 08:12 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD October Range Breakout Imminent
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      October 15, 2024 07:17 PM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        USD Q4 Pop: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, US Dollar Price Action Setups
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 15, 2024 05:39 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.