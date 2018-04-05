Global stocks extend gains as relief rally continues

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 5, 2018 9:55 PM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE rose sharply on the open and continued climbing gradually across the course of the day, gaining a whopping 2.4% as the trade war relief rally continued and despite some worrying UK service sector stats. 

Markets across the globe continued to bounce back as optimism increases that the US and China are willing to work towards avoiding an all-out trade war.

The FTSE was led 169 point higher by tech stocks and the heavyweight commodity sector; the miners gaining support from higher metal prices, on hopes that China, the world’s largest consumer of metals won’t be entering a trade war with the world’s largest economy, whilst oil stocks also jumped as crude recorded gains of 2% on reduced Sino – US tensions and a surprise drawdown on inventories.

Facebook rallies

UK tech stocks jumped over 4.5%, receiving a leg up from a sharp rally in tech stocks state side after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the Cambridge Analytica scandal hadn’t noticeably impacted on Facebook user behaviour. 

Part of the sharp selloff in Facebook had been due to concerns over reputational damage, particularly in the eyes of millennials, a group where Facebook has been struggling to remain current. 

However, Zuckerberg’s comments as good as put those fears to bed, sending the stock higher. Although gains will be capped, as there is still the outstanding concern over regulatory control and how heavy-handed regulators will be, not just with Facebook but with tech firms across the board.

Volatility to remain

The Nasdaq was trading 0.9% higher, whilst the Dow and the S&P gained 300 points and 0.9% respectively. 

We continue to see big swings in trading sessions as market sensitivity to bad news has increased significantly. Last year in the low volatility environment, bad news was quickly shrugged off. 

That hasn’t been the case this year and we are not expecting a reversal back to the low volatility environment any time soon.

Pound to sub $1.39?

The pound sunk against the dollar after news that service sector activity grew at the slowest level since Brexit weighed on sentiment. 

Snow disruptions negatively impacted an already struggling sector and the fear now is that any thoughts of a May rate rise from the Bank of England could be firmly pushed back to the Autumn. 

The pound sunk below $1.40, down over 0.7%. Investors will now look towards the US non-farm payroll figures for further clues on direction. A strong reading from the US labour department’s report could send the pound tumbling sub $1.39.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market Dollar UK 100 Forex Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
Today 06:28 AM
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
Today 04:10 AM
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
Yesterday 11:42 PM
Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
Yesterday 03:57 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 01:58 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Board of currencies
      EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
      By:
      March 5, 2020 04:13 PM
        A Sea of Red
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2020 05:09 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.