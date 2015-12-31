global stock markets outlook for 2016 part 4 melt up before potential correction 2646632015
Now we focus our attention to the rest of Asia ex Japan and emerging stock markets. Before we dive deeper, Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 can be assessed by clicking on their respective links. As seen from the year to date performance chart till 30 December 2015 (excluding dividends), all major Asian ex Japan stock indices (except Shanghai Composite) are in the red and underperformed the U.S. S&P 500 as well as the EURO STOXX 50.
(Click to enlarge chart)
Intermediate resistance: 62.50
Pivot (key resistance): 65.70
Support: 44.28/42.06 & 35.68
The AAXJ may see an initial push up to test the 62.50 intermediate resistance which is line with the initial expected upside movement (“melt-up”) for developed countries’ stock indices.
The key pivotal resistance will be at 65.70 for another potential down leg to target the long-term support zone of 44.28/42.06 with a maximum limit set at 35.68.
On the other hand, a clear break (weekly close) above the 65.70 pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred corrective decline scenario for a potential upside movement to target the next resistance at 85.00/88.00.
(Click to enlarge charts)
Intermediate resistance: 38.40
Pivot (key resistance): 44.90
Support: 28.80/26.50
Based on the current positive observation seen in the weekly RSI oscillator, the EEM may see a potential push up to test the intermediate resistance at 38.40 with a maximum limit set at the 44.90 long-term pivotal resistance.
Thereafter, it is likely for the EEM to resume its potential decline to target the lower limit (support) of its decade long “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration at 28.80/26.50.
On the other hand, a clear break (weekly close) above the 44.90 pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred corrective decline scenario for a potential upside movement to retest the October 2007 swing high at 55.83.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
