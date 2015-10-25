The Australian share market on Friday shot higher, riding a global bullish wave triggered by hopes of economic stimulus from the ECB, and boosted by news of interest-rate hikes on home loans by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB). All the four major banks have now implemented rate increases on their home loans, igniting hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia may respond with an interest rate cut.

The market moved sharply higher in the opening hour of trade, and the S&P/ASX 200 touched its best level of the day of 5,374.50 around 11 am. The index traded sideways for the rest of the session, keeping intact all those gains.

The Chinese central bank cut interest rates and reserve ratio requirement on Friday and Australian stocks are expected to open with solid gains this morning.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 87.8 points, or 1.67 per cent, and closed at 5,351.6, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 88.5 points, or 1.67 per cent, at 5,388.1.

The top gaining sectors included consumer staples (+2.39 per cent), consumer discretionary (+2.24 per cent), technology (+2.25 per cent), utilities (+2.06 per cent), materials (+1.85 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+1.68 per cent) and financials (+1.63 per cent). There were no losing sectors.

Stocks

In consumer staples, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) shot up nearly 4 per cent to AU$27.81, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, gained 1.86 per cent to AU$41.68, Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) was up 1.14 per cent to AU$1.33 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) rose 0.51 per cent to AU$0.99.

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) rose over 2 per cent to AU$24.59, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) jumped 1.39 per cent to AU$53.39 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) saw a sharp gain of 3.2 per cent to AU$2.58.

Energy stocks also benefited from the rally. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was up 0.48 per cent to AU$31.10, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) gained 2.22 per cent to AU$6.46, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was up 1.69 per cent to AU$6.02 and Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) was up just 0.13 per cent to AU$7.45. Drillsearch Energy Limited (ASX:DLS) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, shooting up nearly 26 per cent to AU$0.825 after Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) agreed to acquire the company in an all-stock deal that valued Drillsearch at AU$384 million. The merged entity will be Australia’s biggest onshore oil producer and a significant supplier of natural gas. Beach Energy gained 3.01 per cent and closed at AU$0.69.

The big banks all reported gains of between 1 and 2 per cent. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) surged 1.92 per cent to AU$32.44, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) shot up 1.71 per cent to AU$31.56, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 1.26 per cent to AU$77.35 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gained 1.05 per cent to AU$28.90. On Friday, both ANZ and National Australia raised interest rates on home loans, by 18 and 17 basis points respectively.

Though Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) remained flat at AU$3.86, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) jumped 3.26 per cent to AU$0.48. In telecom, Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) shone, gaining 1.64 per cent to AU$5.58. In healthcare, however, the major counters ended with small losses. Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) fell 0.2 per cent, Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) was down 0.32 per cent and Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) fell 0.61 per cent.

Ten Network Holdings Limited (ASX:TEN) this morning halted trading in its shares in preparation for a capital raising and the announcement of its full-year financial results. The company plans to announce an accelerated renounceable entitlement offer today.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

The China Investment Corporation, a state-owned sovereign wealth fund, has closed a AU$2.45 billion deal to acquire stakes in nine Australian office towers of which seven are located in Sydney, the Herald Sun reports. The decline in the value of the Australian dollar has made prime real estate across the country very attractive to the country’s Asian trading partners.

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China cut interest rates for the sixth time in 12 months in a bid to boost the flagging economic growth in the country. The central bank cut the one-year benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.35 per cent and also cut the ratio of Chinese currency that banks are expected to hold. European stocks shot up smartly on Friday afternoon (local time) on the news, building further gains on Thursday’s bullish indications from the ECB that it was considering additional stimulus measures.

On Wall Street Friday, a rally in tech shares helped boost US stocks for the second successive session. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) jumped 10.1 per cent, the highest in 15 years, after the company results beat expectations. Adding to the bullishness was a resurgence in healthcare shares and the news of an unexpected rate cut in China, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.54 points, or 0.9 percent, to 17,646.7, the S&P 500 gained 22.64 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,075.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 111.81 points, or 2.27 percent, to 5,031.86.

The Australian dollar is trading soft following gains in the US dollars after the Chinese interest-rate cut. At 7am (AEDT), the currency was trading at 72.07 US cents, down from 72.55 US cents on Friday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open higher in response to the rate cut by the People’s Bank of China. At 07:00 am (AEDT) this morning the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was up 55 points at 5,378.