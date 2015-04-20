Australian stocks sold off heavily in the last trading session of the week as investors, unnerved by fresh tremors emanating from Greece and the EU and uncertainty regarding further interest-rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia, chose to book profits around the seemingly insurmountable 6,000 level of the S&P/ASX 200.

In market action, the S&P/ASX 200 headed south right from the open and maintained a downtrend right through the trading session, closing just a shade above the day’s low of 5,869.50.

Credit Suisse market strategist Damien Boey said the Australian market was facing the crunch from lower growth and slowing domestic consumption in China. “Our official target for the ASX 200 is 6000 plus but it's really predicated on getting more easing from the RBA," he said.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 on Friday fell 69.6 points, or 1.2 per cent, and closed at 5,877.9, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 66.1 points, or 1.1 per cent, at 5,851.5.

The only gaining sector on the day was energy (+0.10 per cent). The top losing sectors were consumer discretionary (-1.62 per cent), consumer staples (-1.49 per cent), telecommunications services (-1.46 per cent), healthcare (-1.34 per cent) and financials (-1.27 per cent).

Stocks

The energy sector was the only sector to end in the black on Friday as global crude prices remained bullish. However key stocks had a mixed performance. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) lost 0.17 per cent to AU$35.42, and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) fell 1.10 per cent to AU$12.54, while Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) was up 0.38 per cent at AU$7.96 and Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) moved up 0.49 per cent to AU$8.13.

In the mining sector, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) lost 0.86 per cent to AU$29.97, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) slid 1.40 per cent to AU$55.09, and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) plunged 4.35 per cent to AU$1.87.

Report this morning in The Sydney Morning Herald said the slump in iron ore prices has docked AU$74 billion of the value of Australia’s major iron ore mining stocks since January 2014, and there are no signs as yet of an improvement in the situation. Goldman Sachs analysts downgraded their iron ore price forecasts over the next four years to as low as US$40 per tonne and recommended that investors sell shares in Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG).

However, RBS Morgans senior trader Luke McElwaine said Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) and BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) could take advantage of the low costs to produce iron ore at high volumes and gain market share. They are going to come out of this very dominant," he said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald. "They are going to blow everyone else out of the water.”

In a sign of the troubles at mining companies, minerals exploration company Capital Mining Limited (ASX:CMY) said Friday it would pay AU$125,000 to Essential Oils of Tasmania for acquiring the ownership of the Tasmanian company, Cannabinoid Extracts Australia, says a report in ABC. Capital Mining intends to extract cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive compound in cannabis, from industrial hemp crops grown under greenhouse conditions in Tasmania.

The big banks could not escape the sell-off either. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was down 1 per cent to AU$92.08, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) fell 0.94 per cent to AU$38.90, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gave up 1.17 per cent to AU$35.60 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was down 1.50 per cent to AU$38.72.

Amongst retailers, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, closed lower by 1.40 per cent at AU$43.00, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) slumped 1.62 per cent to AU$28.53, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was off 0.34 per cent at AU$34.93 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was down 1.09 per cent to AU$1.37.

Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) fell 1.44 per cent to AU$6.14, iiNet Limited (ASX:IIN) was down 1.47 per cent to AU$8.70, and TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) closed lower by 0.53 per cent to AU$9.38. However, Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd. (ASX:MAQ) bucked the trend and surged 12.71 per cent to AU$5.41 on news that Vocus Communications Limited (ASX:VOC) paid AU$15.6 million for what it said was a 14.5 per cent “strategic investment” in Macquarie Telecom.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to a report in ABC, Australia and the UK will collaborate on measures that will crack down on profit shifting by multinational companies. At the G20 finance ministers meeting in Washington, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey and UK Chancellor George Osborne announced the formation of a joint working group to tackle the problem. "The ministers have resolved, subject to the completion of the UK general election, to establish a senior officials working group that will develop measures to address the diversion of profits by multinational enterprises away from their host countries," a statement from Mr Hockey's office said. "Both the UK and Australia have sought to put in place competitive business tax regimes in order to encourage enterprise and investment, but those tax rates should be paid, not avoided through artificial structures."

When questioned on the issue at the company’s annual general meeting in London, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) chairman Jan Du Plessis denied that its Singapore office was a hub for tax avoidance. "The Singapore operation of Rio Tinto has got nothing to do with tax planning," Mr Du Plessis told the AGM, as quoted by ABC. "We employ some 300 people in Singapore. It's a commercial centre which is close to our customers, from which we organise a whole number of marketing, logistics and similar functions.

Deutsche Bank’s annual world consumer price index for 2014 showed that Australia was the world’s most expensive country, despite a fall in local prices in US dollar terms due to weakness in the Australian dollar, according to ABC. The index showed that Australia was over 12 per cent more expensive than even the US, though that was far lower than 63 per cent in 2012, when the Australian dollar was near about equal in value to the US dollar.

On Wall Street, stocks fell sharply Friday as investors scurried for cover following adverse news such as a possible Greek default and its exit from the EU, new stock-trading regulations in China that could puncture its stock boom, and tepid US corporate earnings, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 279.47 points, or 1.54 percent, to 17,826.3, the S&P 500 lost 23.81 points, or 1.13 percent, to 2,081.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.98 points, or 1.52 percent, to 4,931.81.

On Sunday, China swung into stimulus mode and cut the amount of cash which banks must set aside as reserves by the largest amount since the global financial crisis. A report earlier showed that the Chinese economy grew at its slowest pace in six years. The People’s Bank of China lowered by one percentage point the Reserve Requirement Ratio effective April 20, according to Bloomberg.

The Chinese move triggered a rally in the Australian dollar which touched a one-month high. At 07:00 this morning (AEST), the local currency was trading at 78.28 US cents, up from 77.89 US cents on Friday, according to the Business Spectator.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower today given that at 06:45 this morning (AEST) the June ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was trading down by 47 points at 5,818.0.