September 16, 2015 1:45 PM
Shares in Switzerland-based mining giant Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) fell Tuesday (September 15) to an all-time low of GBX 118.10 before reviving to close at GBX 128.05, up 0.12 per cent. The company announced after the close of trading that it would issue 1.31 billion new shares, or 9.99 per cent of its existing share capital, to new and existing institutional investors as part of its debt reduction plan.

The company expects to raise US$2.5 billion from the capital issue, and will use the proceeds in its plan to cut overall debt by US$10 billion, said the Business Spectator.

Glencore said 22 per cent of the issue would be subscribed by the company’s top management, including Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg, chief financial officer Steven Kalmin and various board members, and the remaining 78 per cent would be underwritten by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.

The pricing of the issue is expected to be disclosed after the allotment process and the new shares will be listed for trading on September 21.

The company has been caught up in the huge slump in commodities prices and hit hard by its exposure to coal and copper – it is the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal and biggest supplier of copper. Declining demand in China, which has traditionally been the world’s largest consumer of copper and many other commodities, has pushed down their prices to multi-year lows.

The Glencore stock has fallen 64.15 per cent over the last 12 months, as investors worry about its ability to service the huge pile of debt on its books. Earlier this month, after a meeting with hedge fund investors, Mr. Glasenberg likely concluded that his bullish perspective on commodities was out of sync with the investing community, according to Bloomberg. He later announced a more rigorous plan to cut the company’s debt quicker, and by as much as US$10 billion, through measures such as a suspension of dividends, sale of assets and issue of shares.

“After listening to shareholders we decided to make this balance sheet bulletproof,” Mr. Glasenberg said on a conference call. “Do we ourselves believe commodity prices will stay at those indicated levels for a sustained period? No.”

