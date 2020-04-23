Germany between hope and fear

In Germany, the lockdown easing is under way but Confidence is falling.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 23, 2020 1:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Germany between hope and fear

In Germany, the lockdown easing is under way as shops have been allowed to open, and people are required to wear face masks in public as a compulsory act. However, May Gfk Consumer Confidence fell unexpectedly to -23.40 this morning as it was anticipated at -1.8. It was at 2.3 in April.

From a technical point of view, EUR/USD has escaped from triangle pattern in place since March and remains capped by its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands within its selling area between 50 and 30. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.1030. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at 1.0780 and a second one would be set at set at March bottom at 1.0630 in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: EUR Forex Germany

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD: Respect the range until the Kiwi doesn’t
Today 03:23 AM
USD forecast: Positioning hints at headwinds for USD, 2-year yield
Today 02:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH uptrends under threat as dollar rally splutters
Today 01:57 AM
NZD, AUD take the lead in quiet trade but USD may not be done yet
Yesterday 10:12 PM
GBP/USD drifts lower amid a lack of data
Yesterday 03:54 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could reach $80
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 29, 2023 03:35 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.