German election instant reaction EURUSD

The German election result has proved to be even closer than the polls suggested in the lead-up.

September 27, 2021 8:07 AM
Germany flag
The Social Democrats (25.9%) under Olaf Scholz hold a narrow lead over the Conservative block of CDU/CSU (24.3%) under Armin Laschet. The Greens appear to have gained approximately 15% of the vote, while the Free Democrats (FDP) have captured about 11.5% of the vote. 

The two fringe parties AfD (10.5%) and The Left (5%), lost votes. Importantly for those who feared a big swing to the left, it’s not yet clear if The Left will receive enough votes to reach the 5% threshold needed to be represented in Parliament. 

Complex coalition negotiations involving the various parties will now take place in the weeks and even months ahead. 

Three coalitions could find a majority. One option would be the repetition of the so-called ‘Grand Coalition’ between the Conservative Block of CDU/CSU and the Social Democrats (SPD) – one that all major politicians have already ruled out. 

More likely the successful coalition will see either of the two smaller-sized blocks, the Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens, govern with either the Conservatives (the so-called ‘Jamaica coalition’) or with the Social Democrats (the so-called ‘traffic light coalition’). 

Whichever form the new government takes and despite giving the two smaller parties tremendous power as king-makers, it is expected to be seen as a government providing stability and continuing to occupy the centre ground. 

The German constitution does not set a time limit when a new government has to be formed. It only puts a time limit when the new Bundestag (Parliament) has to constitute itself at a maximum of 30 days after the election. 

If, by that time, no coalition is formed and no majority found to elect a Chancellor, the current government led by Angela Merkel will stay on as a caretaker government for as long as needed. 

Evidence of this stability is viewed in the EURUSD trading mostly unchanged at the time of writing from its New York close on Friday of 1.1719. The pullback in the EURUSD from the 1.1909 double high is viewed as part of a bottoming pattern that is expected to hold the band of broad support between 1.1650 and 1.1450 before a return to 1.1900/1.2000. 


EURUSD Daily Chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of September 27th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex EUR German election

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.