Geely Automobile (175.HK) Broke Above the Declining Trend Line After the Announcement of Returning to A-Share

Geely Automobile Broke Above the Declining Trend Line After the Announcement of Returning to AShare

Geely Automobile (175), a vehicle manufacturer, said it has approved a preliminary proposal for the possible issue of RMB Shares and listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

June 19, 2020 8:45 AM
Citigroup raised the company's target prices from HK$16.7 to HK$20.0. The bank believed that the Company's A share listing will be accretive to its market capitalization. Currently, Chinese auto A-shares are trading at a 65% premium above Hong Kong's H-Shares.


On the daily chart, the stock jumped 5.8% after the announcement and broke above the declining trend line  drawn from January top. Besides, the 50-period moving average is turning up, indicating that the trend gradually changes to positive.

The bullish readers could set the support level at HK$11.36 (the previous low). A break above HK$13.32 (the high of May) would validate a double bottom pattern and consider a rise to HK$15.4 (the high of February).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
