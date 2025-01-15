GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD rises after UK inflation cools. USD/JPY falls ahead of US CPI.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Wednesday 8:33 PM
united_kingdom_03
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD rises after UK inflation cools

  • UK CPI falls to 2.5% YoY from 2.6%
  • Service sector inflation falls to 4.4% from 5%
  • Rate cut expectations rise 12 basis points
  • GBP/USD inches higher

GBP/USD is edging higher after cooler-than-expected inflation helped pull gilt yields lower

UK CPI unexpectedly fell to 2.5% YoY in December, down from 2.6% and below forecasts of 2.7%. Meanwhile, service sector inflation, which the Bank of England is watching closely, cooled by more than expected to 4.4%, well below the 4.8% predicted and down from 5% in November. Sticky service sector inflation has hindered the BoE from cutting interest rates further.

 Following the data the market has ramped up BoE rate cut expectations, adding 12 basis points to bets for 2025 cuts, which are now seen at 49 basis points across the year. This is still short of the central bank’s forecast for 4 rate cuts this year.

Usually, with rising rate cut expectations, the pound would fall. However, today's data has also pulled guilty yields sharply lower, dropping by around 9 basis points on the 2-year bond, the most sensitive to Bank of England policy, which is helping to support the pound.

The data is a step in the right direction but it doesn't mean that the UK is out of the woods just yet, particularly given that a recent survey by the British Retail Consortium shows that 2/3 of retailers will raise prices in response to higher employer Social Security costs from the budget which bodes poorly for progress in disinflation outlook. Meanwhile, the same survey of chief financial officers and finance directors at 52 major retailers found that around half plan to reduce staff hours and headcount.

There are also growing worries about UK growth, which has been on a downward trajectory since labour came to power in July. This, combined with the prospect of sticky inflation, means a stagflationary outlook is a very real problem. UK GDP data is due tomorrow and will provide further clues about the health of the UK economy.

Attention also turns to the US CPI, which is due later today and is expected to rise to 2.9% from 2.7%. What inflation could further dampen rate cut expectations, boosting the USD and pulling GBP USD lower?

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in 2025

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD trended lower from 1.34 to a low of 1.21 at the start of the week. The price recovered from 1.21 and trades back above the 1.22 level, bringing the RSI out of oversold territory. The long-term downtrend remains intact, but the hammer candlestick and the long lower wicks on candles this week suggest that the bottom could be in, and a bullish reversal could be in the cards.

Buyers will look to extend gains above 1.23, the April low, before focusing on 1.25, the December low into focus.

Sellers will need to take out the 1.21 low to extend losses to 1.2050, the 2023 low, and 1.20, the psychological level.

gbp/usd forecast chart

 

 

USD/JPY falls ahead of US CPI

  • Yen rises after hawkish BoJ comments
  • US CPI is expected to rise to 2.9% from 2.7%
  • USD/JPY tests 157.1 support

USD/JPY is falling amid a stronger yen following hawkish BoJ’s Ueda remarks. However, those gains could be short-lived ahead of US inflation data.

Governor Ueda reiterated the central bank's commitment to raising borrowing costs if the economy continues to improve. His comments followed days of the OJ deputy governor him me know on Tuesday. The end raise as markets priced in the possibility of a rate hike at next weeks meeting.

Comments from Finance Minister Kato, who revived concerns about potential government intervention in the FX markets, also supported the yen.

Attention is now turning to US inflation data, which is expected to show that CPI increased 2.9% from 2.7% in November, marking its fifth straight monthly increase and moving further from the Fed's 2% target.

Worries about hot inflation are already rampant in the market, with treasury yields elevated. I mean, the resilient U.S. economy and ahead of Trump's administration. Trump is expected to implement inflationary policies.

Hotter-than-expected inflation could see the market further resist Fed rate cut bets. Currently, the market sees just one rate shot right at the end of this year. This could see USD/JPY recover higher above 158.

USD/JPY forecast - technical analysis

After a strong run-up from the 148.65 low, USD/JPY has been consolidating just below 158. The price is testing support at the 78.6% fib retracement at 157.10, as the MACD shows a bearish cross-over.

Should sellers meaningfully break below 157.10 and 156.75 the November high, a deeper selloff towards 155 round number and 152.40 the 61.8% fib level could be on the cards.

Should the 157.10-156.75 support zone hold, buyers will look to extend gains above 168.80, the 2025 high, towards 160 and 162, the 2024 high.

usd/jpy forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
Today 02:49 AM
USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
Today 02:16 AM
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
Yesterday 10:50 PM
USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High
Yesterday 08:02 PM
Pre-CPI USD Price Action Setups: SPX Pullback after DXY Stretch
Yesterday 07:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

germany_01
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 09:18 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 Oil Forecast Two trades to watch 2025 01 13
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 13, 2025 10:30 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 9, 2025 09:11 AM
        germany_01
        DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 8, 2025 09:59 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.