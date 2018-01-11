GBPUSD turns red for the year

It is never a good sign for the markets to go from green to red on any time frame. So the fact that the GBP/USD has now turned red for 2018, falling below the opening price of 1.3500, the bias has turned bearish.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 11, 2018 7:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It is never a good sign for the markets to go from green to red on any time frame. So the fact that the GBP/USD has now turned red for 2018, falling below the opening price of 1.3500, the bias has turned bearish. Admittedly, the year has just started and the overall trend still looks bullish, with the main moving averages for example all pointing higher, as shown on the chart. However, as things stand, the short-term trend has turned negative and we have to put our longer term bullish views on hold for the time being. If and when the GBP/USD goes back above the yearly open price then this would objectively re-establish the bullish trend. The GBP/USD bears now need to see a clear breakdown in the market structure of higher highs and higher lows. The last low was made at 1.3305. So, if this level eventually breaks then we will have more confirmation about the trend change. Meanwhile it is worth pointing out that the momentum indicator RSI is currently in a state of negative divergence, too. What’s more, price is also residing near long-term resistance levels circa 1.35-40 zone. Thus, taking everything into account, the GBP/USD looks set to fall further. But as mentioned we will quickly change our view in the event price pops back above the 2018 opening price of 1.3500, or if we see a significantly bullish pattern at lower levels first. Friday’s release of US CPI and retail sales should have a big impact on the dollar, and in turn the GBP/USD pair, in the event the data deviates meaningfully from expectations.

Related tags: Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Today 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.