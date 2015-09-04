gbpusd tumbles to critical juncture on nfp data 2080262015

GBP/USD plummeted further on Friday morning after the US non-farm payrolls report and unemployment rate figures were released by the US Labor Department. Although the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 5, 2015 1:18 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD plummeted further on Friday morning after the US non-farm payrolls report and unemployment rate figures were released by the US Labor Department.

Although the number of US jobs added in August at 173,000 fell far short of the prior consensus estimate of 220,000, the unemployment rate dropped down to 5.1% against the 5.2% expected. This represents the lowest jobless rate in more than seven years. It is also a rate at which the Fed considers the US economy to be at full employment.

In addition, July’s non-farm employment change was revised up substantially from 215,000 to 245,000, and average hourly earnings increased by more than expected (0.3% actual vs. 0.2% expected).

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Overall, despite the substantial miss on the headline number, the US dollar rose broadly against most other major currencies, including the British pound. This rise may be attributed to the market’s view that the employment data released on Friday may be sufficient to encourage a sooner interest rate hike by the Fed.

For the GBP/USD, this dollar surge prompted the currency pair to continue the sharp plunge that has been in place for the past week and a half. From its high around the 1.5800 resistance level in late August down to its current low around 1.5200 support, GBP/USD has dropped by nearly 4% in less than two weeks. In the process of this plummet, the currency pair has broken sharply below its key 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Having just hit and dipped below major support around the 1.5200 level, where the pair last bottomed in early June, GBP/USD could likely have significantly further to fall. This should especially be the case as the market currently views a US Fed rate hike most probably preceding any Bank of England rate hike.

With any sustained breakdown below the noted 1.5200 support level, the next major downside target is at the 1.5000 psychological support/resistance level, followed by key support around 1.4800.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.