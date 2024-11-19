GBP/USD Struggles as BoE Bailey Sees Faster Disinflation

GBP/USD struggles to extend the advance from the start of the week as BoE Governor Bailey acknowledges that ‘inflation has come down faster than we expected a year ago.’

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 20, 2024 7:25 AM
united_kingdom_02
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD

GBP/USD struggles to extend the advance from the start of the week as Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledges that ‘inflation has come down faster than we expected a year ago,’ but the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery as it appears to be bouncing back ahead of the monthly low (1.2597).

GBP/USD Struggles as BoE Bailey Sees Faster Disinflation

Keep in mind, GBP/USD cleared the June low (1.2613) after closing below the 200-Day SMA (1.2820) for the first time since May, and the exchange rate may struggle to hold its ground ahead of the next BoE meeting on December 19 as it no longer responds to the positive slope in the long-term moving average.

 

In turn, GBP/USD may continue to give back the advance from the May low (1.2446) as the BoE appears to be on track to further unwind its restrictive policy, and the update to the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) may do little to derail the central bank as ‘both inflation perceptions and inflation expectations have continued to fall alongside consumer price inflation itself.’

UK Economic Calendar

UK Economic Calendar 11192024

Even though the headline CPI is expected to increase to 2.2% in October from 1.7% per annum the month prior, the core reading for inflation is seen narrowing to 3.1% from 3.2% during the same period.

With that said, further evidence of slowing price growth may generate a bearish reaction in the British Pound as it fuels speculation for lower UK interest rates, but a higher-than-expected CPI report may keep GBP/USD above the monthly low (1.2597) as it encourages BoE Governor Bailey and Co. to further combat inflation.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 11192024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • The selloff from earlier this month appears to have stalled as GBP/USD no longer carves a series of lower highs and lows, and the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the week as it holds above the monthly low (1.2597).
  • Need a close back above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region to bring 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension).
  • However, failure to defend the monthly low (1.2597) may push GBP/USD towards 1.2540 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement), with the next region of interest coming in around the May low (1.2446).

Additional Market Outlooks

Gold Price Recovery Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Zone

USD/JPY Rebounds as BoJ Ueda Pledges to Support Economic Activity

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Clears 2022 High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: GBP USD BOE Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 06:00 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 16, 2024 01:25 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and FOMC Could Spark Fresh Selling in Cable
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 15, 2024 01:00 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 13, 2024 10:13 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.