gbpusd stalls under key 1 5500 resistance 2489242015

GBP/USD has stalled under the key 1.5500 level after a sharp rise to this major psychological resistance area last week. For the past five trading […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2015 4:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD has stalled under the key 1.5500 level after a sharp rise to this major psychological resistance area last week. For the past five trading days, the currency pair has attempted to breach the 1.5500 level to the upside, but has failed to close above that level on each attempt so far.

The rise to 1.5500 began in early October, when GBP/USD bottomed out just above key support at 1.5100. In the process of the rise since then, the currency pair has broken out above a key downtrend resistance line extending back to August’s 1.5800-area highs, as well as both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. These two moving averages have since converged to the downside, potentially forming an impending bearish cross signal.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

In the short-term, this bearish technical indication should only remain valid if the 1.5500 resistance level continues to hold and if there are no sustained breakouts above that level. Events for the remainder of the week that could affect whether or not this resistance holds begin with Wednesday’s speech by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney. There is also a speech that day by Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell. Any hints of hawkishness or dovishness in either speech may make a substantial impact on both the pound and the dollar. Finally, Thursday brings UK Retail Sales and US Unemployment Claims.

In the event that 1.5500 resistance holds, a retreat back down should find immediate support around the 1.5350 level, where the two noted moving averages have also converged. Any further downside move should target key support around 1.5100.

In the opposite event of an upside breakout above 1.5500, a bullish move should be met by further upside resistance around the 1.5650 level, last reached in mid-September.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.