So far US dollar traders have Attention will turn to US retail sales. Analysts are expecting retail sales to plunge -8% month on month in March, the lowest level on record, as the coronavirus lock down kicked in and sent consumption levels tumbling. With unemployment in the US soaring the rebound in retail sales could be hampered.

Levels to watch

GBPUSD has advanced convincingly from 19th March low of $1.1410 to its 5-week high of $1.2647 yesterday.

Immediate trendline support is being tested at the time of writing. A breakthrough this level at $1.2575 could see more bears pile in and the price test strong support at $1.2485.

Should the trend line support hold, the price could push higher to test yesterday’s peak of $1.2647 prior to $1.2850 (high 12th March).



