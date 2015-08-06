gbpusd skids on expectations of ukus rate hike timing 1830142015

The British pound sank against the US dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England held its benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.5% […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2015 12:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The British pound sank against the US dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England held its benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.5% and dovish minutes of its Monetary Policy Committee meeting indicated that only one member voted for a rate hike.

After the minutes were released, expectations now lean towards a likely BOE rate hike sometime in the first half of 2016, stifling prior speculation that it could occur in 2015 shortly after a Fed liftoff. While the timing of an initial Fed rate hike is not certain either, it is widely expected that it will be initiated in either September or December of this year.

Thursday’s drop for GBP/USD occurs after more than three weeks of range-bound trading as speculation over the timing of US and UK rate hikes competed in a close contest. Although the BOE looks to have been delayed for the time being, the Fed’s timeline is still relatively uncertain as it largely hinges on a myriad of economic data points, perhaps most important of which is employment. Friday’s non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate releases should provide some further clarity as to the Fed’s timing.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

From a technical perspective, GBP/USD is still entrenched in a rebound and partial recovery from its April long-term lows, and is still trading above its 200-day moving average. Within this partial recovery, however, the currency pair is well off its year-to-date high of 1.5928 that was hit in June.

As noted, GBP/USD has traded within a tight range for more than three weeks, fluctuating around its 50-day moving average. Thursday’s drop remains largely within the confines of this trading range.

Impending trading opportunities for GBP/USD should currently take the form of potential breakouts of this trading range, which should hinge upon Friday’s reports on the US employment picture.

A positive picture, which would increase speculation of an earlier Fed rate hike, would likely prompt a GBP/USD breakdown. Any sustained breakdown below 1.5450, which is around the bottom of the trading range, could see the currency pair pressured towards its 200-day moving average and the 1.5200 downside support target. To the upside, key resistance for the trading range resides around the 1.5690 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.