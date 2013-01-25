gbpusd retains bearish bias after breakdown 851012013

GBP/USD (daily chart) as of January 25, 2013 has retained its bearish bias after a two-week tumble that broke below a succession of support levels. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 25, 2013 11:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart) as of January 25, 2013 has retained its bearish bias after a two-week tumble that broke below a succession of support levels. The major bearish technical event occurred mid-week last week as price broke down below a key confluence of support around the 1.6000 price region. This support confluence included a major uptrend support line extending back to the June 2012 low at 1.5266. Before this trend line was broken to the downside last week, it had been tested and respected at least five times, further reinforcing its validity each time. After the breakdown below this trend line and the important 1.6000 support level, price dropped towards further downside support around 1.5825, re-testing the mid-November low. The pair then stalled and fluctuated around 1.5825 before dropping further yesterday and today to hit the 1.5750 support level and establish a new five-month low for the pair. On a further breakdown below 1.5750, continued bearishness could move price towards key potential support around 1.5600.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.