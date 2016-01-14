gbpusd remains pressured after dovish bank of england 2647752016

GBP/USD remained pressured on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) opted to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 0.50%, as widely expected. The […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2016 2:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD remained pressured on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) opted to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 0.50%, as widely expected. The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-to-1, as has been the case for the past several monthly meetings, to keep rates at a record low level. The central bank also decided to maintain its current level of quantitative easing measures.

Accompanying the BoE’s rate decision was a rather dovish statement underlining the global economic conditions that precluded a rate hike, including depressed economic growth both in the UK and in emerging markets, as well as low oil prices placing pressure on global inflation. With these conditions currently prevailing, the BoE’s dovish stance cast further doubt on any expectations that a rate hike in the UK, to follow the Fed’s December hike, would occur anytime soon, or even this year.

From an immediate perspective, the monetary policy summary failed to make a substantial negative impact on GBP/USD due to the fact that an unchanged interest rate and dovish BoE were largely expected and priced-in to the markets. From a longer-term perspective, however, as the US Federal Reserve is already entrenched in its own monetary tightening cycle after December’s initial hike, the BoE’s potentially prolonged delay in following suit could continue to weigh on GBP/USD.

As for the US dollar, while US weekly unemployment claims on Thursday came out greater than expected at 284,000, the figure is still well within the bounds of a strong labor market. As a result, the dollar was not substantially impacted by this data.

From a momentum perspective, the trend for the past several months has been undeniably to the downside, with an acceleration of that bearish momentum occurring in mid-December. During this past month’s plunge, GBP/USD swiftly broke down below successively lower key support levels, including 1.5000, 1.4800, 1.4600, and most recently, 1.4500. This precipitous drop culminated earlier this week in a new 5½-year low of 1.4350.

Clearly, GBP/USD is displaying a distinct pattern of trending weakness that has extended the well-defined formation of lower lows and lower highs that has been in place since the 1.5900-area in June of last year. With continued weakness under the 1.4500 level, the next major downside targets are at the key 1.4250 support area and the 1.4000 psychological support level.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.