gbpusd rebound and recovery threatened 1460512015

GBP/USD (daily chart shown below) has pulled back to a key month-long trend line that represents the recent rebound and recovery from April’s multi-year low […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 22, 2015 11:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart shown below) has pulled back to a key month-long trend line that represents the recent rebound and recovery from April’s multi-year low of 1.4565.

This partial recovery occurs after a sharp downtrend that saw the currency pair drop from a high of 1.7190 in July of last year to the noted April low of 1.4565, a decline of more than 15% within nine months.

The rebound from that low pushed GBP/USD up to hit a 2015 high of 1.5813 last week in mid-May, before pulling back down to 1.5500-area support on renewed US dollar strength.

2015-05-22-GBPUSD daily chart

This resurgence in dollar strength continues to weigh down the currency pair, and has currently prompted a drop back down to the noted uptrend support line.

Any continued GBP/USD retreat threatens to break this trend line and potentially reverse the recovery that has been in place for more than a month.

A sustained break below the noted 1.5500 support area could lead to a reemergence of the entrenched downtrend and renewed bearish bias. In that event, the next major targets to the downside remain at the 1.5250 and then 1.5000 support levels.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.