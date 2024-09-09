GBPUSD Outlook: Data Updates Ahead of Key Monetary Policies

GBPUSD Outlook: After the UK experienced a brief period of economic balance following its first rate cut, upcoming employment, growth, and inflation data are set to play a critical role in shaping the direction of the monetary policy as GBPUSD holds steady above the 1.3 level.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 9, 2024 6:35 PM
united_kingdom_03
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events for the Week Ahead

  • UK Claimant Count Change on Tuesday
  • UK GDP on Wednesday
  • US Consumer Price Inflation indicators on Wednesday
  • US Producer Price Inflation and Unemployment claims on Thursday

Recent economic data from both the UK and US indicate a likely rate hold from the Bank of England (BOE) this month, while the Federal Reserve is expected to implement a rate cut. This has kept the British pound relatively stable against the US dollar. However, the scale of the Fed’s rate cut, combined with developments in the UK’s economic indicators, will be closely monitored this week for potential shifts in market sentiment.

The Fed is widely expected to enact a 25-basis-point rate cut, which has already been priced into the market and reflected in the dollar index. For a more significant move lower in the index, a larger-than-expected cut may be required.

Ahead of next week’s decision, Wednesday’s US CPI data will likely shape market trends, impacting the GBPUSD in the process.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in H2 2024

On the other hand, continued weakness in the UK labor market, highlighted by a surge in claimant count to 135K in July, along with a drop in economic growth from 0.4% to 0%, adds further uncertainty to the BOE policy expectations.

Technical Outlook

GBPUSD Outlook: GBPUSD – 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD Outlook: GBPUSD_2024-09-09_12-08-42

 Source: Tradingview

As GBPUSD remains above its 15-year consolidation, support levels are expected near the trendline connecting the highs of 2014 and 2021, at the 1.3030 and 1.2970 zones, before any potential continuation of the uptrend.

On the upside, a breakout above the 1.3280 level is anticipated to reinforce the uptrend towards levels 1.35 and 1.37 respectively.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: British Pound GBP/USD BOE Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Eye Resistance
Today 03:26 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches All-Time Highs
Today 03:05 PM
Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
Today 10:00 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:38 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Quarterly CPI to decide on Feb cut
Today 02:00 AM
Gold Forecast: Dip or Danger? Decoding Monday’s Price Pullback
Today 01:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest British Pound articles

united_kingdom_03
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Eye Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 03:26 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD - Cable Attempts Correction
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 23, 2025 05:00 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge at Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      January 15, 2025 02:02 PM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 11, 2025 10:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.