GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD rises after jobs data points to a steadily cooling labour market. Oil prices hold steady ahead of the OPEC monthly report.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 10, 2024 7:00 PM
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD rises after jobs data points to a steadily cooling labour market

  • UK unemployment eased to 4.1% & wage growth fell to 4.1%
  • BoE is expected to cut rates in November
  • GBP/USD remains below 1.31

The is edging higher after a mixed UK labor market report. While unemployment ticked lower to 4.1% in July, from 4.2%, wage growth, including bonuses, came in below expectations, easing to 4.1%, down from 4.5%; meanwhile, the claimant count was significantly lower, at 23K, down from 106K in the previous month.

The mixed data supports the view that the Bank of England will likely hold steady at the September meeting but could press ahead with a November cut. While there are some signs of the labor market cooling and wage growth easing, it's still not at levels that the Bank of England will feel comfortable with just yet.

Policymakers have previously warned over sticky service sector inflation, closely tied to wage growth, as a hurdle for further cutting interest rates. The moderation in wage growth shows that price pressures are easing.

The market is pricing in another 25 basis point rate cut in November and sees the central bank cut by a total of 47 basis points by the end of the year, just below 2 quarter point cuts.

The USD is holding steady after gains in the previous session amid a cautious mood. The focus will be squarely on US inflation figures tomorrow, which come as the market has reined in expectations of an outsized Fed rate cut next week to just 30%; maintaining that stance of a 25 basis point cut is the base case scenario.

Today, the US economic calendar is quiet, as the US presidential election is later tonight, which is unlikely to significantly influence the greenback.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

After reaching a 2024 high of 1.3265, GBP/USD has corrected lower, falling below the 1.3140 July high support and 1.31. However, the price remains within the rising channel.

Sellers will need to break below 1.30, the psychological level, to negate the near-term uptrend. Below this, 1.29 comes into play.

On the upside, buyers will need to recover above 1.3150 to extend gains towards 1.32 round number and 1.3265, 2024 high.

gbp/usd forecast chart

Oil prices hold steady ahead of the OPEC monthly report

  • Oil steadied after steepest weekly decline in 11 months
  • OPEC monthly report & API data due
  • Oil rises from support at 67.50

Oil prices are holding steady after rebounding in the previous session from last week's major sell-off.

Despite a slight boost to oil prices yesterday from a weather system in the Gulf of Mexico, which has the potential to become a hurricane before it makes landfall, crude oil prices are still nursing steep losses from last week. Oil posted the largest weekly fall in 11 months last week amid a darkening economic backdrop.

Chinese trade data today has done little to ease concerns over the economic outlook for the world’s largest oil importer. While Chinese exports beat forecasts for imports, were weaker than expected owing to depressed domestic demand. Mixed data highlights the challenges that Beijing faces trying to revive overall demand without becoming reliant on exports.

Meanwhile, on the supply side, OPEC+ announced last week that it would delay the start of its planned output increase as the group remains focused on balancing the market. Interestingly, the self-off previous week didn't pause after OPEC signaled that it wouldn't be returning supply from October or after the IEA reported another sizable draw.

Today, attention is turning to OPEC’s latest monthly report, which provides some clarity over the supply and demand outlook. Meanwhile, the API inventory data will also be released.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil ran into resistance at 84.50 and has been trending lower, falling below the 200 SMA and several key levels before finding support at 67, the June 23 low.  Sellers, supported by the RSI below 50, will look to take this level out to extend losses towards 63.60, the 2023 low.

Any recovery would first need to retake 71.50, the February and August lows, and 72.50 ahead of 75.00

oil FORECAST CHART

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 13, 2025 10:21 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 12, 2025 09:12 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 11, 2025 08:54 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 10, 2025 12:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.