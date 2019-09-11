GBPUSD may be Volatile without Parliament

Brexit headlines may be the only thing that will move this pair

September 11, 2019 8:00 PM

GBP/USD may be Volatile without Parliament

With UK Parliament suspended for the next few weeks, what is going to make GBP/USD move?  Although it is still early in the US trading session, a bullish move in DXY (particularly todays bullish candle), can move GPB/USD lower.  

Source: Tradingview, City Index

But as of the time of this writing, DXY is up 0.37% and GBP/USD is only down 0.17%.

Another obvious factor that tends to move GBP/USD is economic data releases.  Here is economic data released over the last 2 days for the UK:

                                                                Actual (MoM)                    Estimated

Industrial Production (Jul)                           0.1%                                      -0.1%

Manufacturing Production (Jul)                   0.3%                                      0.1%

GDP (Jul)                                                     0.3%                                      0.1%

Trade Balance (Jul)                                     -9.14B                                   -9.60B

Avg hourly Earnings (ex bonus) (Jul)          4.0%                                      3.7%

Claimant Count Change (Aug)                    28.2K                                     29.3K

Unemployment Rate (Jul)                            3.8%                                      3.9%     

Better than expected manufacturing and employment data, across the board.  But again, as of the time of this writing, the current price is 1.2328  vs Monday’s close at 1.2344, lower than Monday's close.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

With a stronger US Dollar and stronger economic data from the UK, one would expect that GBP/USD would be more volatile.  However, it is only down 16 pips from Monday’s close.  Why?

GBP/USD has primarily been trading on the Brexit theme.  And now, with Parliament closed, the market is waiting for one thing: HEADLINES!  The more headlines we see, the more volatile the pair will act.  Be on the lookout for comments from the UK, EU, and other countries willing to negotiate deals separately with the UK.  Watch for headlines, regarding the Irish border, hard Brexit, soft landing Brexit, and the like. 

Although this sounds very simplistic, Brexit headlines may be the only thing that will move this pair for the next few weeks!  Technicals may not matter once a significant headline is released. But for now, there is horizontal resistance just above at 1.2375.  The pair has tried to break through this area numerous times the past few days and failed to do so.  Trendline support comes in near 1.2190, then at the highs of the hammer candle on September 3rd at 1.2105.


Related tags: Dollar Forex GBP Sterling Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.