GBPUSD intraday rebound in play

Looking at currency pair movers, the GBP/USD jumped 116 pips to 1.2466 in Monday's trading making the pair one of the most active.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2020 2:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD intraday rebound in play

The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Monday with the exception of the JPY. 

On the economic data front, Existing Homes Sales fell to 3.91 million homes on month in May (4.09 million homes expected), from 4.33 million homes in April, a low last seen in 2010. 

On Tuesday, Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index for the June preliminary reading is expected to spike to 51.5 on month, from 39.8 in the May final reading. Finally New Home Sales for May are expected to rise to 640K homes on month, from 623K homes in April.                                                                                                                     

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD, AUD and GBP. In Europe, Eurozone Consumer Confidence Index was -14.7 in the June first reading (-15 expected) vs. -18.8 a month earlier.

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD. 

Looking at currency pair movers, the GBP/USD jumped 116 pips to 1.2466 in Monday's trading making the pair one of the most active. The pair has rebounded off the 1.234 low. Prices are testing their 200-period MA as resistance. As long as 1.242 remains support, look towards 1.251 (50% retracement from the swing high of 1.267 and swing low of 1.234) and 1.255 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) as targets on the rebound.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy trading.
Related tags: GBP Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.