GBPUSD, Gold Outlook: September Optimism Is Pricing In

GBPUSD, Gold Outlook: With increasing rate cut optimism towards September monetary policies, significant bull trends are traced out on GBPUSD and XAUUSD. Where are the next key levels?

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 28, 2024 6:30 PM
Research
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • GBPUSD Breaks 10-Year Trendline: Amplifying bullish sentiment
  • Gold Nears Record Highs: Awaiting the next push for further gains
  • Cautious BOE Outlook: Concerns over the UK labor market
  • Dovish Fed Outlook: US labor market seen as needing support

Recap from the Jackson Hole Symposium:

  • Fed's Perspective: A weak US labor market is prompting the need for easing monetary policies, with no preference for further weakening
  • BOE's Perspective: Despite shocks to the labor market, more restrictive policies may still be necessary    

A cautious BOE and a dovish Fed are supporting GBPUSD's upward momentum beyond key chart levels.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

Technical Outlook

GBPUSD Outlook: GBPUSD – Monthly Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD, Gold Outlook: GBPUSD_2024-08-28_11-53-22

Source: Tradingview

The GBPUSD has broken through a long-term consolidation range that extended from 2009 to 2024, surpassing the trendline connecting the lower highs of July 2014 and May 2021.

From a Fibonacci retracement perspective, based on the 2007 high and 2022 low, the pair is currently hovering near the first Fibonacci level of 0.236 at the 1.33 resistance, with the next target at the 0.272 level, aligning with the 2009 low at the 1.35 barrier.

Any pullbacks from these resistance levels may find support at the 1.31 and 1.30 zones before continuing the bullish breakout, potentially turning the 10-year resistance into a supportive ground for the pound's uptrend.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q2 2024

Gold Outlook: XAUUSD – 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD, Gold Outlook: XAUUSD_2024-08-28_12-06-39

Source: Tradingview

Gold is respecting the borders of its primary uptrend, with the 2530 resistance level in focus. Recent price action has shown bullish momentum, with the previous 3 day candle forming a lower wick, indicating the bears’ inability to control the trend, while the close remained near the candle's upper end.

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, the haven demand continues to underpin gold's bullish trend. The 2530 level serves as a key barrier before a potential breakout towards the next target at 2580.

Corrections are likely to be supported near August 2024 lows around the 2470 zone, and in more extreme cases, near May 2024 highs at the 2440 zone.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Gold GBP USD Fed BOE

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD, Gold Forecast: EURUSD Holds Above Parity, Gold Tests $2730 Resistance
Today 10:09 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:39 AM
USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Yesterday 03:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

united_states_05
EURUSD, Gold Forecast: EURUSD Holds Above Parity, Gold Tests $2730 Resistance
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 10:09 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    COT report – 20 Jan 2025
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 19, 2025 12:14 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
      By:
      David Song
      January 18, 2025 05:00 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 16, 2025 11:48 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.