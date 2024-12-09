GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: US Inflation and Middle East Reforms

GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: As we approach the final central bank decisions for 2024 from the Fed, BOJ, and BOE, major reforms in the Middle East are adding layers of volatility to the US Dollar and haven assets ahead of the holidays.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 9, 2024 8:02 PM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • US CPI Data: Risks of inflation edging higher ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting.
  • Middle East Reforms: Escalation continues with the fall of the Syrian government.
  • China Policy Shift: First major easing monetary policy shift announced since 2011.
  • UK Job Market: Job vacancies fall to a 4-year low.
  • UK GDP Report: Final GBP catalyst arrives Friday, following US inflation and unemployment data.

Following this week’s US CPI data, market sentiment is expected to shift ahead of the final volatility risks before the holidays. Flash PMI indicators from the UK, US, and EU, combined with monetary policy decisions from the Fed, BOJ, and BOE, are expected shape market dynamics.

The dynamics are expected to shift between anticipation for this week and reactions in the next. China, for the first time since 2011, has shifted its monetary policy stance, preparing for potential trade war risks in 2025 under Trump’s presidency. This move introduces heightened risks for neighboring central banks as they navigate uncertain economic landscapes.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Key insights for 2025 will be watched after these central bank decisions, offering a clearer outlook on their economies as they face looming US Dollar inflation risks driven by tariffs, trade wars, and increased fiscal spending

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Middle East Reforms, 2025 Geopolitics, and Haven Investments

The Middle East is witnessing significant geopolitical shifts. Following the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, another major development emerged with the fall of the Syrian government, further diminishing Iran's influence in the region.

While these transformations are underway, the risk of supply disruptions and new conflicts persists until comprehensive agreements are reached. These uncertainties continue to support demand for haven assets while keeping key trendlines in focus

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

GBPUSD Analysis: Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD Analysis: GBPUSD_2024-12-09_11-04-31

Source: Trading view

After the Dollar's rally, GBPUSD retraced to the 0.786 Fibonacci level of the April-September uptrend at 1.2487, forming a 3-wave correction pattern (ABC in Elliott Wave theory). The pair has rebounded from the 1.2487 low, potentially forming an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern. However, confirmation requires a breakout above the neckline at 1.2770.

Resistance levels in sight align with the trendline connecting the highs between 2016 and 2021 and above, at 1.2760, 1.2980, and 1.3050. From the RSI perspective, GBPUSD rebounded from oversold levels not seen since April 2024, but it remains below the neutral 50-zone resistance. Failure to break higher could redirect the trend toward deeper support levels.

From the downside, if the pound loses its ground below the 1.2470 low, the next support levels in sight lie at 1.2430 and 1.23.

Gold Analysis: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Gold Analysis: XAUUSD_2024-12-09_12-48-41

Source: Tradingview

Gold remains in a tight consolidation range between 2600 and 2660, under pressure from Dollar and 2025 uncertainty, and geopolitical risks. Price action is still leaning bearish, staying below the year-long trendline and channel. However, a break above 2760 could reignite the primary uptrend.

The bullish track and resistance levels for gold are seen at: 2660 – 2720 – 2760 – 2800 – 2890 – 3,050.

From the downside, a firm break below the 2600 mark can extend gold’s drop back towards the extremity following the US elections at 2540, where RSI retested levels previously seen in February 2024, with further downside risks towards support levels at 2520, 2480 and in a more extreme scenario, at 2300.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves and Forex.com Youtube

Related tags: GBP USD Gold CPI Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 06:00 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 16, 2024 01:25 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and FOMC Could Spark Fresh Selling in Cable
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 15, 2024 01:00 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 13, 2024 10:13 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.