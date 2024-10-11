GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: Market Uncertainty Pressures the Pound and Boosts Metals

GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: Growing economic uncertainty, coupled with upcoming US elections, rising geopolitical tensions, and easing monetary policies, is boosting both the US Dollar Index and Gold, while pressuring the British Pound toward critical support levels.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 8:13 PM
Research
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events for the Week Ahead

  • UK Claimant Count Change (Tuesday)
  • UK CPI (Wednesday)
  • US Retail Sales (Thursday)
  • BOE Monetary Policy Report Hearings (Thursday)
  • UK Retail Sales (Friday)

The latest US CPI results have strengthened expectations for a 25bps Fed rate cut following the positive non-farm payroll data. The drastic easing expectation by the markets has faded given the stability of the US Dollar Index right below the 103-mark. With economic uncertainty reentering the play alongside that of US elections and Geopolitical tensions, both the US Dollar Index and Gold remain on bullish grounds.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

As for the British Pound, after retesting the 1.3450 barrier (the 2009 low), the pressure between the BOE and the DXY has pushed the GBPUSD back towards the 1.30 zone, which aligns with the upper boundary of the 15-year consolidation range. With the BOE signaling a more aggressive easing cycle and the Fed likely taking a less aggressive stance, the GBPUSD is under notable pressure.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Next week could bring further volatility with key UK economic data, including claimant count change, which saw a sharp improvement in August (from 102.3k to 23.7k), the UK CPI, which has stabilized around the central bank's target between 2-2.2%, and BOE Monetary Policy Report Hearings.

Technical Analysis

GBPUSD Analysis: Monthly Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: GBPUSD_2024-10-11_12-11-24

Source Trading view

The GBPUSD has rebounded from the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level (1.3434) of the downtrend between 2007 and 2022. The pair is currently retesting the upper boundary of the 15-year consolidation range at the 1.30 support level.

Given the strength of this support, a potential rebound could push the pair back towards the 1.3430 high. A close above this level could open the door for a move towards the 1.37 zone. On the downside, falling back inside the consolidation below 1.30 could lead to support at 1.2870 and 1.2730.

Gold Analysis: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: XAUUSD_2024-10-11_12-59-06

Source: Tradingview

Gold recently corrected from its 2685 record high, finding support at the trendline connecting the consecutive highs of July and August 2024 at the 2603 low. With rising uncertainties around monetary policies, US elections, and geopolitical tensions, alongside strong technical support from the primary uptrend channel, gold’s overall outlook remains positive.

A close above the 2685 high would align gold with further targets at 2760, 2800, 2890, and 3000. On the downside, a break below 2580 could increase selling pressure, leading to further declines toward 2520 and 2480, signaling a potential shift in sentiment.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Friday Gold Precious metals

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:30 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD outlook: BoE gets inflation greenlight and US election nears
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:19 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD: UK inflation report key to unlocking string of BoE rate cuts
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 03:14 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 15, 2024 08:53 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.