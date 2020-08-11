Attention will now turn to the UK GDP reading due tomorrow. Expectations are for a contraction in the region -20.5% after -2.2% decline in Q1. Investors will be particularly keen to see how quickly the economy is bouncing back. We know that in April GDP contracted -20.4%, in May it rebounded with a 1.8% gain. The reopening of non-essential shops in June spurred consumer spending and factories resumed productions. A strong June GDP reading could help pull the quarterly figures back into the high teens whilst boost optimism surrounding a V shaped recovery.

Chart thoughts

Following the release GBP/USD dropped lower, hit by the disappointment of such an elevated claimant count. From trading above $1.31 prior to the release, GBP/USD has skidded through the 50 sma on the 4 hour chart, although the ascending channel remains intact. Support can be seen at $1.3025, (ascending trendline) a breakthrough here could open the door to $1.2980 and onto $1.29. On the flip side, should GBP/USD push back above 50 sma at $1.3085, the pair could advance to $1.3115.

GBP/USD Chart



