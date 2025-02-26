GBP/USD Climbs to Fresh Monthly High to Approach Channel Resistance

GBP/USD approaches channel resistance as it climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.2709).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Thursday 4:15 AM
Close-up of market chart
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD approaches channel resistance as it climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.2709), and the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the December high (1.2812) as it no longer responds to the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.2463).

GBP/USD Climbs to Fresh Monthly High to Approach Channel Resistance

The recent weakness in GBP/USD seems to have been temporary as it extends the rebound from the weekly low (1.2612), and a further advance in the exchange rate may push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) towards overbought territory as the oscillator sits at its highest level since September.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

With that said, GBP/USD may attempt to test the December high (1.2812) as it initiates a series of higher highs and lows, but the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the month should it struggle to push above channel resistance.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 02262025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.2709) as it trades within an ascending channel, with a break/close above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone raising the scope for a move towards the December high (1.2812).
  • Need a break/close above 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to open up the 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension) area, but GBP/USD may hold below the December high (1.2812) if it struggles to push above channel resistance.
  • Failure to hold within the ascending channel may push GBP/USD towards the 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low) zone, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2310 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

