GBP/USD Bull-Flag Breakout Fizzles to Keep RSI Below 70

GBP/USD trades in a narrow range after breaking out of a bull-flag formation.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
September 28, 2024 2:00 AM
channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD trades in a narrow range after breaking out of a bull-flag formation, but the exchange rate may attempt to test the February 2022 high (1.3644) as it appears to be tracking the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3042).

GBP/USD Bull-Flag Breakout Fizzles to Keep RSI Below 70

GBP/USD trades near the monthly high (1.3434) as the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index narrows to 2.2% in August from 2.5% per annum the month prior, with the update also showing the gauge for Personal Income increasing 0.2% during the same period versus forecasts for a 0.4% print.

Signs of easing inflation may encourage the Federal Reserve to carry out a rate-cutting cycle as the central bank ‘projects that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 4.4 percent at the end of this year,’ and the US Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the next rate decision on November 7 as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. move towards a neutral policy.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

With that said, GBP/USD may continue to register fresh yearly highs over the remainder of 2024 as it reflects a bullish trend, but the exchange rate may consolidate over the coming days as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) struggles to push back into overbought territory.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 09272024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • The bull-flag formation in GBP/USD seems to have run its course as the exchange rate struggles to hold above 1.3410 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement), and a move below 1.3310 (100% Fibonacci extension) may keep the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 70.
  • A break/close below 1.3210 (50% Fibonacci extension) brings the 1.3140 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3150 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around the monthly low (1.3002).
  • Nevertheless, GBP/USD may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3042) as it holds above the moving average, and a move above 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further advance in the exchange rate like the price action from earlier this year.
  • In turn, GBP/USD may attempt to test the February 2022 high (1.3644), with the next area of interest coming in around the 2022 high (1.3749).

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:30 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD outlook: BoE gets inflation greenlight and US election nears
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:19 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD: UK inflation report key to unlocking string of BoE rate cuts
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 03:14 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 15, 2024 08:53 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.