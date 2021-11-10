GBP/USD bounce sputters as expected BOE-Fed interest rate liftoff gap narrows

Not surprisingly, the greenback is the strongest major currency on the day on the back of this morning’s CPI report...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 11, 2021 4:40 AM
multiple currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

After “The Week of the Central Banks” last week, this week is undoubtedly “Inflation Week” for forex traders. As my colleagues Matt Simpson (“China A50 Breaks Lower as Producer Prices Hit 26-Year High”) and Joe Perry (“US CPI: Highest level in nearly 30 years! Gold near 5-month highs“) have noted, price pressures are accelerating to multi-decade highs in both the US and China, the world’s two largest economies.

The US CPI report is particularly interesting, as traders are now wondering whether sustained inflation readings near this level (or even continued acceleration in price pressures) could prompt the Federal Reserve to accelerate its tapering program in the coming months or even raise interest rates in the first half of next year, before tapering is complete. For a central bank that many analysts (myself included) assumed was on cruise control for the next eight months as recently as the start of this week, this would be a major development indeed.

Not surprisingly, the greenback is the strongest major currency on the day on the back of this morning’s CPI report, rising between 10 and 100 pips against each of its major rivals as we go to press. While we’re highlighting changes in expected monetary policy, perhaps no major currency pair has been impacted more than GBP/USD.

At this time last week, traders were expecting the Bank of England to raise interest rates imminently and the Fed to be on cruise control until next July at the earliest; following last week’s relatively dovish BOE meeting and this morning’s hot US inflation report, that gap in interest rate hike expectations is narrowing. While it still appears likely that the BOE will achieve “liftoff” before the Fed, GBP/USD remains under pressure as traders reassess the length of the lag between the two “Special Relationship” countries.

Looking at the chart, GBP/USD continues to put in lower highs over the past several months, and October’s counter-trend bounce has alleviated the oversold condition in the unit. From here, a confirmed breakdown to new year-to-date lows below 1.3412 would open the door for a continuation to the downside, with no notable support levels until the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020-2021 rally below 1.3200. As long as the pair is unable to maintain rallies above its 100-day EMA (currently around 1.3730), the path of least resistance will remain to the downside.

CIGBPUSD11102021

 

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: GBP/USD Forex Inflation Fed

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP/USD articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 20, 2025 08:17 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        Pound Forecast: GBP/USD posts its strongest week since September. Can it continue rising?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 29, 2024 03:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.