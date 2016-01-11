gbpusd attempts rebound but faces strong dollar boe monetary policy 2647292016

GBP/USD attempted to rise on Monday from its brand new 5½-year low slightly below the 1.4500 support target, but a strengthening dollar prevented any substantial […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2016 8:04 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD attempted to rise on Monday from its brand new 5½-year low slightly below the 1.4500 support target, but a strengthening dollar prevented any substantial rebound for the currency pair.

Since the beginning of the year last week, GBP/USD has suffered a sharp drop that has continued its steep plunge since mid-December, when the pair began to fall precipitously from its 50-day moving average.

Indeed, the currency pair has been strongly bearish for the past seven months, producing a clearly-defined pattern of lower lows and lower highs since the 1.5900-area in June of last year.

With a resilient US dollar and a Bank of England (BoE) that is seemingly in no hurry to begin its own interest rate hiking cycle to follow in the US Federal Reserve’s footsteps, GBP/USD appears to have little reason to rise in any appreciable manner. With the Fed having already begun raising rates in December and presumably on track for more hike(s) this year, and the BoE still very uncertain as to its own monetary tightening cycle, further losses could potentially be in store for the currency pair.

The better-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls data on Friday has contributed to some dollar-strengthening due to expectations that solid employment should encourage a more hawkish Fed with respect to future potential rate hikes in the US. Thursday brings the BoE’s Monetary Policy Summary, which should provide further clues as to how close (or not) the BoE may be to raising interest rates in the UK.

Having just reached down to hit its 1.4500 downside target before rebounding modestly on Monday, GBP/USD is displaying a clear pattern of trending weakness. On any breakdown below the 1.4500 support level, the next major downside target is at the key 1.4250 support area.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.