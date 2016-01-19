gbpjpy slides as stocks reverse earlier gains 2648202016

Stocks reversed gains on Tuesday afternoon after having rallied in the morning. The morning rally was largely due to investors’ hopes for more central bank […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 20, 2016 8:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stocks reversed gains on Tuesday afternoon after having rallied in the morning. The morning rally was largely due to investors’ hopes for more central bank stimulus after China posted its slowest economic growth in years.

As global stocks pared gains, the Japanese yen, which had been losing traction due to the morning’s tentative stability in equities, began to rise in the afternoon as a risk-off sentiment took hold once again.

Also on Tuesday, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney commented in a speech that there was no set timetable for hiking interest rates in the UK. This further added to the existing doubt surrounding the BoE’s monetary policy stance, and helped prompt the already-besieged British pound to plunge even further.

This combination of a falling pound and a late-rising yen pushed GBP/JPY back down to re-approach the key 166.00 support level, its lowest level in nearly two years. Prior to hitting this level, the currency pair had already been falling precipitously since early December, breaking down below progressively lower key support levels, including 180.50, 176.00, 173.50, and most recently, the 169.00 level.

As global economic concerns and low inflation continue to weigh on the Bank of England’s long-awaited intentions of raising interest rates, and bouts of equity market volatility continue to direct asset flows back towards the yen, GBP/JPY could have significantly more room to fall. On any sustained breakdown below the noted 166.00 support level, the next major downside targets are at the key 164.00 and then 160.00 support levels.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.