gbpjpy downside risk remains as pound extends fall and yen rallies 2651102016

GBP/JPY resumed its freefall on Tuesday by dropping below 164.00 once again, as the pound fell sharply against most major currencies and the yen rallied […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 17, 2016 6:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/JPY resumed its freefall on Tuesday by dropping below 164.00 once again, as the pound fell sharply against most major currencies and the yen rallied on a tentative return of risk aversion.

One of the catalysts of this lowering of risk appetite and resumed flight towards the safe haven yen was crude oil’s downside reversal on Tuesday. This occurred after the announcement of a potential deal to freeze crude output by Saudi Arabia, Russia and others, was largely seen as a weak stopgap proposal that would be ineffective in its aim to curb a massive oversupply situation. While equity markets were still able to rally moderately, crude oil prices plunged once again, paring much of the gains made from late last week to early this week.

The British pound’s continued fall has been prompted primarily by an increasingly dovish Bank of England that was previously expected to begin its own monetary tightening cycle at some point following the initiation of the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike in December. These expectations have since diminished dramatically, and even reversed to accommodate the potential for a rate cut, given recent concerns over economic growth, financial market stability, and low inflation.

The combination of this pressure on the pound due to interest rate expectations and a Japanese yen propped up by continued fear and volatility in global markets, has weighed heavily on the GBP/JPY currency pair. Late last week saw a drop down to multi-year lows and major psychological support around the 160.00 level after more than a week of precipitous falling. Despite the fact that the currency pair rebounded soon after dropping to 160.00, current price action is beginning to point towards those lows once more.

With any continued equity market and crude oil volatility that sustains a “risk off” market sentiment, further yen buying could result. When coupled with a persistently pressured British pound, this could lead to a further GBP/JPY breakdown below the noted 160.00 support. In this event, which would confirm a continuation of the current downtrend, the next major downside targets are at the 156.50 and then 154.00 support levels.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.