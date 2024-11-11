GBP/USD Outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – November 11, 2024

This week, inflation data from the US and GDP data from UK will be crucial. With last month’s US CPI outpacing expectations at 2.4% year-over-year, markets remain attentive to signs of persistent inflation.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 12, 2024 12:47 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • US CPI and UK GDP to influence GBP/USD outlook this week
  • US dollar remains resilient amid strong data and optimism for growth after Trump’s victory
  • GBP/USD technical analysis points lower

 

US dollar remains on front-foot as confidence in growth increases

 

Last week was a big one for the financial markets, and this one has started the way last one ended. Despite predictions of a close race, Donald Trump secured a sweeping victory, with Democrats taking most of the swing states and achieving a decisive win. This helped to fuel a rally in stocks, cryptos and the dollar, with the latter fuelled further by resilient economic indicators. As a result, the GBP/USD outlook has remained bearish.

 

Last week saw a jump in consumer sentiment data (University of Michigan), rising to 73.0 from the prior 70.5 reading, indicating rising optimism. This boost in confidence, alongside the market’s reaction to the political developments and the Fed’s 25 basis points rate cut, has kept the dollar strong. The Fed Chair remained tight-lipped on future policy, but markets know that fiscal expansion might limit further rate cuts. These factors are keeping investor sentiment toward the dollar largely positive. With investors anticipating tax cuts and infrastructure spending from the government, the dollar found solid ground, pulling the GBP/USD pair below the 1.29 level despite initial post-election selling pressure.

 

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

BoE’s Gradual Approach Offers Little Support to GBP/USD

 

Last week, we also heard from the Bank of England. It followed suit with a 25 basis points rate cut but adopted a more reserved tone. BoE Governor Bailey emphasised a “gradual” approach to future rate adjustments, without detailing what that might entail. While the pound briefly benefited from the Fed’s rate cut and a momentary dip in the dollar, Friday’s trading quickly reverted as dollar strength resumed. This pullback has once again applied pressure to the GBP/USD outlook, leaving traders cautious. For now, the BoE’s slower pace and its limited willingness to implement further drastic cuts are unlikely to provide significant support for the pound against a robust dollar.

 

Key Economic Data Ahead: Focus on US CPI and UK GDP

 

This week, inflation data from the US and GDP data from UK will be crucial. With last month’s US CPI outpacing expectations at 2.4% year-over-year, markets remain attentive to signs of persistent inflation. The upcoming CPI release on Wednesday could further support the dollar if it indicates rising price pressures, given that high inflation might deter the Fed from further loosening its monetary policy.

 

On the UK side, Thursday’s GDP data is expected to shed light on the current state of the economy. The impact of recent budget, predicted to contribute marginally to inflation without spurring substantial growth, has been largely shrugged off. A stronger-than-expected GDP reading could provide some short-term support for the pound, though it may not be enough to turn the overall GBP/USD outlook bullish.

 

Here’s the full economic calendar relevant to the GBP/USD pair this week:

 

 

Technical GBP/USD Outlook: Downside Risks Persist

 

GBP/USD outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

Technically, the GBP/USD remains under pressure, with significant resistance near the 1.30 mark holding firm last week. After breaking below this level, the pair has struggled to find renewed strength. The technical outlook thus remains bearish, barring the formation of a major bullish reversal pattern. Around the 1.2780–1.2870 range, which serves as critical support. This is where the 200-day moving average converges with prior support. Should this zone fail, attention may shift to the August low of 1.2665.

 

For now, the GBP/USD outlook favours a continued bearish stance as the pair struggles to regain momentum amid ongoing dollar strength.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Currency pair of the week Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBPUSD Climbs to 2025 Highs, Silver Holds Steady
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 21, 2025 09:03 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD Eyes December High amid Ascending Channel Formation
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 04:22 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 19, 2025 03:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.