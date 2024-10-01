GBP/USD forecast: Risk assets take a tumble on Iran-Israel conflict

With risk appetite waning somewhat, the GBP/USD forecast is facing increased uncertainty following three consecutive months of gains. After maintaining stability in recent trading sessions, the cable has seen a slight pullback at the start of the new quarter, partly due to hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and reduced risk appetite

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 2, 2024 2:54 AM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The GBP fell along with other risk assets this afternoon on reports Iran was launching a ballistic missile attack against Israel, with Jerusalem later confirming the news. This comes after Israel escalated its military operations against Tehran-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. With risk appetite waning somewhat, the GBP/USD forecast is facing increased uncertainty following three consecutive months of gains. After maintaining stability in recent trading sessions, the cable has seen a slight pullback at the start of the new quarter, partly due to hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and reduced risk appetite. This week’s key event is the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday, and ahead of it we have had some mixed signals from the jobs market.

 

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Mixed signals from US labour market

 

US data released today pointed to a mixed picture. While the employment component of the ISM manufacturing PMI fell sharply, the JOLTS Job Openings showed a surprising read to provide a positive-looking leading indicator of overall employment. The latter came in at 8.04 million, much better than 7.64 million expected, while the previous month was revised higher to 7.71 million. But this was offset to some degree by the ISM employment component of the manufacturing sector. This contract by 2.1 points to 43.9 from 46.0 the month before, suggesting the pace of contraction has accelerated. The employment component fell along with new orders and production, while the headline PMI remained in the contractionary territory at 47.2 against expectations of a small bounce.

 

Looking forward to the rest of the week, the focus will remain on US data, including the monthly jobs report, which could play a pivotal role in the short-term direction of the cable. Although the broader trend for the US dollar has been bearish, the GBP/USD forecast shows signs of possible retracement if the upcoming US data doesn't favour further dollar weakening.

 

GBP/USD forecast: Technical analysis

 

GBP/USD forecastSource: TradingView.com

 

From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD’s short-term trend has weakened somewhat after the pair lost its entire gains from the week before. Last week saw the cable near the crucial 1.35-1.40 resistance zone. Historically, this range has acted as a strong ceiling since the 2016 Brexit vote, repeatedly halting upward momentum. Momentum indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), were already suggesting that the pair was at overbought levels, so some weakness was due anyway.

 

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD was testing a key short-term support around 1.3265, which was resistance back in August. If this level breaks down decisively, then the next potential support to watch is at 1.3200, marking the bullish trend line, followed by 1.3142, the high point from July.

 

In terms of resistance, the now broken support at 1.3312-1.3350 area is the most important hurdle to watch.

 

In summary, the broader trend of the US dollar is no longer as weak as it was last week, which means the GBP/USD forecast remains highly uncertain, with the near-term direction heavily reliant on incoming US economic data this week and on geopolitics.

 

EUR/USD technical analysis video:

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Trade Ideas Middle East

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:30 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD outlook: BoE gets inflation greenlight and US election nears
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:19 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD: UK inflation report key to unlocking string of BoE rate cuts
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 03:14 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 15, 2024 08:53 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.