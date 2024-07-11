GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP

GBP/USD has taken out the highs struck in June, pushing further above 1.2800 on Thursday. A test of the 2024 highs now looks to be on the cards. While there is UK data on the calendar, you get the sense it will be the US inflation report later in the session that will determine what happens next for Cable.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 12:51 PM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • GBP/USD pushes higher following last week’s bullish breakout
  • With the June highs taken out, the 2024 peak is in sight
  • US inflation report key event risk for session
  • A core reading of 0.2% or less may accelerate the bullish move

GBP/USD eyeing 2024 highs

GBP/USD has taken out the highs struck in June, pushing further above 1.2800 on Thursday. A test of the 2024 highs now looks to be on the cards. While there is UK data on the calendar, you get the sense it will be the US inflation report later in the session that will determine what happens next for Cable. For now, it’s looking good.

Breakout brings out buyers

gfbp weekly july 11 2024
The weekly chart explains much of the recent price action, with GBP/USD breaking out of the triangle it had been coiling in over the past year. Unsurprisingly, the break has encouraged further buying, pushing GBP/USD into territory where it struggled earlier this year.

With RSI and MACD providing bullish signals on momentum, the ducks are lining up for upside. Above 1.28937, 1.2996 and July 2023 peak of 1.31423 are the levels to watch.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

GBP/USD trade setups

Zooming in to a daily timeframe provides more clarity on potential setups, depending on whether the break of the June high sticks.

gbp july 11 2024

If GBP/USD holds above 1.2860, consider initiating longs targeting 1.2894, the high set in March. A tight stop below 1.2860 would offer protection. If the March peak were to be broken, consider lifting your stop to just below that level, allowing for an extension for a test of 1.3000.

Alternatively, should GBP/USD be unable to hold above 1.2860, you could sell with a tight stop above today’s high for protection. The obvious target would be 1.27773, where Cable bounce prior to the latest run higher. Given the price action and momentum, the short trade screens as the lower probability setup.

Managing event risk

This calendar from TradingView reveals the event risk for GBP/USD over the coming days. Times are set for London.

calendar july 11 2024

While UK GDP may create volatility should it deviate too far from consensus, it’s likely to be superseded by the US inflation report later in the session, especially the core figure. With markets 70% priced for a September rate cut from the Fed, a reading of 0.25% or more may create headwinds for risker assets classes given it would dent the case for near-term cuts. Such an outcome would create reversal risk for Cable.

Alternatively, a monthly core reading of 0.2% or less may amplify tailwinds for GBP/USD given the likelihood that September rate cut bets will swell, boosting cyclical asset classes.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: GBP USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400
Today 03:24 AM
Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
Yesterday 11:55 PM
USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
Yesterday 11:01 PM
Gold, Silver Analysis: Precious Metals Poised to Break Out?
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI turns positive, snapping 3-day fall
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises boosted by the Fed's outlook
Yesterday 01:18 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:26 AM
    France flag
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 9, 2024 08:53 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – July 8, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 8, 2024 12:55 PM
        united_kingdom_03
        US dollar remains on backfoot, GBP/USD to retest March highs?
        By:
        David Scutt
        July 8, 2024 12:26 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.