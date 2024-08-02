GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street

A weak ISM manufacturing report a day after a dovish Fed meeting (and on the eve of NFP) was just the ticket for risk off on Wall Street. GBP traders ignored the BOE's cautious stance on rate cuts.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 9:08 AM
Wall_street_sign
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

ISM manufacturing contracted at its fastest pace in eight months while the employment and new orders indices also expanded their pace of contraction. Given the Fed are showing concerns over the economy, investors are nervous that we could be veering closer to the hard landing we all thought we could avoid. Most notably, respondents in the report frequently noted a slowdown in sales and demand. This marks a more volatile summer than traders are accustomed to and should keep investors on their toes as we head towards the US election in November.

 

Volatility remains a two-way street on Wall Street with the VIX spiking to a 14-week high and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq erasing most of Wednesday’s post-Fed gains. The Dow Jones went a step further and formed a bearish outside day.

 

20240802dashboardCI

 

 

US yields continued to fall as investors returned to the bond market on bets of multiple Fed cuts. The 10-year yield dropped below 4% for the first time since February and the 2-year is just 17 bp higher at 4.15%, as the yield curve continues to normalise.

 

Traders are now pricing in multiple cuts for other central banks with the Fed in dovish mode. Soft inflation Q2 inflation data for Australia has killed bets of an RBA hike, and only seems a matter of time before calls for cuts resurface. AUD/USD was the second weakest FX major

 

The Bank of England cut their interest rates by 25bp to 5%, to mark their first cut since the pandemic. Yet it was a close call as only 5 of the 9 MPC voters backed the cut, which means decisions going forward remain just as finely balanced as it was going into this meeting. Inflationary “bumps in the road” remain and the BOE are not committing to further cuts, according to chief economist Hue Pill.

 

Yet traders continued to bet on further BOE rate cuts despite a cautious tone from the BOE. GBP/USD was the weakest FX major, falling close to -1% during its worst day in three months, marginally below the April 22 trendline. GBP/JPY fell over -1% for a third day to a three-month low, taking its decline form the July high to -8.6% in just three weeks.

 

20240802markets

 

The yen continued to strengthen in a risk-off environment, bolstered on bets of further hikes by the BOJ. However, while the yen was up across the board, its upside volatile was much lower compared with Wednesdays which suggests yen bulls are losing steam.

 

WTI crude oil fell -2% on a combination of weak US economic data and Middle East tensions. OPEC+ also kept policy unchanged but warned they could unwind their output cuts in future, which would remove a pillar of support for oil prices.   

 

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 11:30 – AU producer prices, home loans
  • 21:15 – BOE member Pill speaks
  • 22:30 – US nonfarm payrolls report

 

 

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis:

Australia’s premier stock market couldn’t escape the bearish winds of Wall Street, despite reaching a record high on Wednesday. The small doji above 8000 was failed to hold up, and was met with a large bearish engulfing day which made light work of the 8000 milestone. The day closed on the 20-day MA, but to see the ASX 200 simply accelerating back to new highs seems unlikely in the current environment. Instead, traders may want to fade into rallies or sell with a break of lows in anticipation of its next leg lower.

 

Keep in mind that a weak NFP report could further weigh on Wall Street sentiment and drag the ASX 200 lower with it.

 

The 1-hour chart shows support was found around 7900 and RSI (14) reached oversold in the US session. But given the speed of the decline from the ATH, bears may be tempted to fade into moves below 8,000 and target the 7,800 area.

20240802asx200

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session ASX Indices Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
Today 05:00 PM
NFP Preview: Are the Fed’s Fears of a Jobs Market Slowdown Justified?
Today 02:19 PM
FTSE 100 outlook: BoE stresses caution after first cut since pandemic
Today 12:00 PM
Wall Street, Crude oil, gold jump for joy on dovish Fed
Today 04:03 AM
Yen surges, USD heads south on divergent Fed, BOJ policies
Yesterday 10:48 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: FOMC, META, AAPL and AMZN in focus
Yesterday 04:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Wall_street_sign
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 11:08 PM
    interest_rates_02
    Yen surges, USD heads south on divergent Fed, BOJ policies
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:48 PM
      USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 30, 2024 11:30 PM
        japan_05
        USD/JPY chillax mode not likely to last with FOMC, BOJ on tap
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 29, 2024 11:26 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.