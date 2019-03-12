GBP and NZD shine

Excitement this morning in early Asia, as GBPUSD rallied to a high of 1.3290 following a Bloomberg headline stating that, "May's Deputy says govt has secured changes to Brexit deal". This move followed on from rumours earlier in the day that PM May had travelled to Strasbourg after German Chancellor Merkel had alluded to a potentially very important Brexit offer from the EU.

March 12, 2019 11:31 AM

Excitement this morning in early Asia, as GBPUSD rallied to a high of 1.3290 following a Bloomberg headline stating that, "May's Deputy says govt has secured changes to Brexit deal". This move followed on from rumours earlier in the day that PM May had travelled to Strasbourg after German Chancellor Merkel had alluded to a potentially very important Brexit offer from the EU.  

At a press conference later in the morning, EU president Jean-Claude Juncker confirmed that at the meeting extra-legal assurances had been agreed but warned: “there will be no new negotiations” and “It’s this deal or Brexit might not happen at all”.

While it remains to be seen if the reworded Brexit deal meets with Parliamentary approval, one thing we can deduce is that after its rally this year, GBPUSD has been the best performer in G10 FX year, and that as a result the market is likely now long GBPUSD and short EURGBP. Providing GBPUSD does not close below the 200-day moving average (currently at 1.2990), there appears to be scope for the rally to continue towards the June 2018 high at 1.3473. Conversely a daily close below 1.2990/60 support, might prompt a few of the more recent buyers of GBP to reconsider.

GBP and NZD shine

Also doing well overnight was the NZDUSD which has very much been flying under the radar with the Antipodean spotlight firmly focused on the RBA and the AUD in recent weeks.

A couple of points to note here. Firstly, in a world where Central Banks have been falling over themselves to turn dovish this year, the RBNZ at its meeting in February, surprised the market by delivering a very neutral statement. While most observers do expect the next move from the RBNZ to be an interest rate cut, domestic data remains resilient, inflation is heading in the right direction and so too are global developments with China and the U.S. reportedly closing in on a trade deal.

Highlighting the last point, China is New Zealand’s largest export market and dairy, New Zealand’s largest export. Last week dairy prices rose over 3% with whole milk powder rising 6%. The seventh consecutive rise in prices at the Global Dairy Auction and a development that suggests the trend of higher dairy prices will continue at least in the near term as the Chinese economy shows signs of improvement.

The picture outlined above is also reflected in the chart of the NZDUSD below. After completing a 5-wave rally at the end of 2018, the NZDUSD looks to be in the final stages of an “abcde” corrective pattern that finished at last week’s .6745 low. From here, a break/close above the .6920/40 resistance zone would indicate that a new impulsive 5-wave sequence has commenced, which targets a move to .7100c.

Therefore, my bias is to the upside and I will stay with this view unless the NZDUSD was to break below near-term support at last week’s .6745 low and below the medium-term support .6720/00.

GBP and NZD shine

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 12th of March 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags: Forex Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.