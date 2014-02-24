g20 to inspire risk 882782014

The G20 in Sydney over the weekend pledged to boost advanced economies by $2 trillion over a five-year period, raising GDP by 2% by keeping […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 24, 2014 8:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The G20 in Sydney over the weekend pledged to boost advanced economies by $2 trillion over a five-year period, raising GDP by 2% by keeping monetary policy accommodative. Below is the official line:

“We agree the global economy still faces weaknesses in some areas of demand, and growth is still below the rates needed to get our citizens back into jobs and meet their aspirations for development. Recent volatility in financial markets, high levels of public debt, continuing global imbalances and remaining vulnerabilities within some economies highlight that important challenges remain to be managed.”

Chinese news has left me a little concerned for risk this morning as Chinese Finance Minister Lou admitted to Chinese media to slowing growth but felt policy can’t be loosened due to the high debt levels, with local media reports suggesting that Chinese growth rates of 9%-10% are levels of the past as they focus on low inflation and jobs. The CNH is under further pressure today following reports that Chinese banks may have tightened lending to property developers in an effort to further cool the property market.

ECB President Mario Draghi told reporters at the G20 that the Central Bank’s March policy meeting could be critical in determining whether the ECB will provide more stimulus to the ailing eurozone economy. “By then we’ll have the full set of information needed for us to decide whether or not to act.”

The data release today will give super Mario just that with the release of the IFO survey from Germany along with final reading of the January HICP data.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3700-1.3660-1.3580 | Resistance 1.3780-1.3825-1.3895

 

USD/JPY

Supports 102.15-101.75-101.45 | Resistance 102.80-103.00-103.50

 



GBP/USD

Supports  1.6625-1.6600-1.6550 | Resistance 1.6740-1.6820-1.6880

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.